Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in Miami for Skims’ Swim pop-up shop in Miami.

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has once again set the town on fire with her oh-so-hot pictures that have raving the internet. The SKIMS owner is in Miami for her brands Swim pop-up shop which she attended with sister Khloe Kardashian. Photographs of the Kardashian sisters from the event, especially Kim, show them in the sexy best avatars that are worthy of drooling over and over again.

Kim Kardashian looked chic in a metallic silver bra top and matching pants while she was in Miami for the launch of her new swimwear collection. ALSO READ: 9 times Kim Kardashian went sultry and sexy for her KKW photoshoot; see pics

Kim Kardashian was joined by her sister Khloe Kardashian for the launch celebrations. Khloe too sizzled in a blue coloured mesh mini-dress that gave a sneak peek of her assets.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alums Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, together raised the temperature with their sheer hotness that lighted up the launch event.

Kim Kardashian’s appearance was typical of her style and one of the most stylish of all her outfits as she proudly flaunted her curves, keeping her make-up to smokey eyes and nude lips.

The mum-of-four, Kim Kardashian, opted for a pair of Perspex boots that perfectly blended with her metallic silver trousers to complete her futuristic look. ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

Kim Kardashian, on Friday, launched a new line of select bathing suits, inspired by her sister Kylie Jenner. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have minting a lot of money with the various brands that they have launched.

Kim Kardashian’s latest collection, as the SKIMS owner says, is suitable for women of all shapes and sizes. “I really wanted pieces for every single body. So if you wanna cover up, use a sarong, cover up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022, following his recent social media posts wherein he attacked Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah.

There are reports that since Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammys, there are chances of an interaction between him and Kanye West. Therefore, the decision was taken to bar Kanye’s performance from the event. Kanye has bagged five nominations and was one of the first whose name was decided for the performance line-up. ALSO READ: Kanye West’s online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022; gets barred

