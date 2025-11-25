- Home
Sunny Deol to Esha Deol: Dharmendra's Children & Their Net Worth - Who's the Richest Deol?
Sunny Deol to Esha Deol: Dharmendra’s Children & Their Net Worth - Who’s the Richest Deol?
Superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24, leaving behind two wives and six children. As the family mourns, fans are curious about the net worth of Dharmendra’s children.
Sunny Deol: Dharmendra’s Eldest and Wealthiest Son
Sunny Deol, the elder son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, is the richest among all his siblings. The 68-year-old actor continues to shine as a leading hero. Reports estimate Sunny Deol’s net worth at an impressive ₹130 crore.
Bobby Deol: Dharmendra’s Younger Son
Bobby Deol, the younger son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, is a well-known Bollywood actor who has recently gained popularity for his impactful villain roles. At 56, he continues to enjoy strong stardom. According to reports, Bobby Deol’s net worth is estimated at around ₹66.7 crore.
Ahana Deol: Dharmendra’s Youngest Daughter
Ahana Deol, the youngest daughter of Dharmendra and his second wife Hema Malini, leads a graceful and private life. Married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra, the 40-year-old reportedly has a net worth of ₹25–50 crore, reflecting her successful personal and professional journey.
Esha Deol: From Bollywood Star to Independent Icon
Esha Deol, known for films like Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Dhoom, Dus, No Entry, and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, has built a strong identity in Bollywood. Divorced from businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2024, the 44-year-old reportedly owns assets worth ₹50–100 crore.v
Ajeeta Deol: Dharmendra’s Low-Profile Daughter
Ajeeta Deol, the younger daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, lives a quiet life in California. Married to Kiran Chaudhary, the 59-year-old works as a psychology teacher. A mother of two daughters, Nikita and Priyanka, Ajeeta reportedly has assets worth around ₹25 crore.
Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra’s Elder Daughter
Vijeta Deol, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, lends her name to the family’s production house, Vijeta Productions. At 63, she is a successful businesswoman and a director at Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Pvt. Ltd. Married to entrepreneur Vivek Gill, she reportedly has a net worth of around ₹25 crore.
