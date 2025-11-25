Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein is creating strong buzz ahead of its November 28 release. With impressive advance bookings already rolling in, the film looks set for a powerful start at the box office.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited film Tere Ishk Mein is set to release in theatres on November 28, and the excitement among fans is clearly visible. Ever since the trailer dropped, the film has generated strong buzz, and with just a few days left for release, advance bookings have begun on a promising note.

Advance Booking Figures Show Impressive Start

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein recorded robust ticket sales on the very first day of advance booking. By 11 PM on November 24, the film had already sold 16,857 tickets across PVR Inox and Cinepolis, with PVR Inox contributing the highest share.

These early numbers indicate that the film may emerge as another box-office success for Dhanush and Rai. While it’s still too early to confirm a final estimate, trade experts believe that if this momentum continues, Tere Ishk Mein could see a strong advance booking total over the next three days.

As for opening-day predictions, very few films this year have crossed the ₹10-crore mark on Day 1. However, analysts suggest that Tere Ishk Mein could register a ₹12–15 crore opening, depending on the final advance booking push and word of mouth.

Storyline: An Intense Love Saga

Tere Ishk Mein marks the reunion of Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai after three years. The duo last worked together in Atrangi Re (2021), which released directly on OTT and received praise for its emotional depth and music.

This time, they return with an intense romantic drama, headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The narrative, penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, revolves around a powerful love story filled with emotions, passion, and dramatic twists. While the makers have kept major plot details under wraps, the trailer has already sparked curiosity among audiences.