Celina Jaitly has built a peaceful, eco-friendly life in the Austrian Alps, far from Mumbai’s chaos. Her mountain home blends luxury, nature. She has however filed for divorce and accused husband Peter Haag of domestic violence
Celina Jaitly House
Celina Jaitly, former Miss India Universe and well-known Bollywood actress, has carved out a quiet, luxurious life amid the Austrian Alps. Far away from Mumbai’s noise and pace, her European retreat has become a symbol of serenity, sustainability, and emotional renewal. With wide-open mountain views, a slower rhythm of living, and deep cultural ties, Celina’s Alpine residence is often mentioned as one of the most fascinating celebrity homes abroad.
Located in a historic village high in central Austria, her home is shared with her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, and their three sons. Here, glacier-fed streams, evergreen forests, and snow-clad slopes form the family’s daily backdrop. Celina often mentions that living “high up in the Alps” gives her the rare privilege of unpolluted air, closeness to nature, and a peaceful environment for raising her children—something drastically different from her life in India’s film capital.
Connectivity With Major cities
The house itself sits within comfortable driving distance from Venice and well-connected Austrian cities like Vienna, Graz, and Salzburg. Though Celina keeps the exact location undisclosed for safety, she frequently posts glimpses of her Alpine lifestyle: wooden chalets, quaint narrow lanes, cosy interiors, and sweeping window views of the valley below. The design of the home reflects its surroundings, featuring traditional Alpine elements—natural timber, stone walls, sloped roofs, and large balconies that open out to the mountains.
Sustainability is a key part of Celina’s lifestyle in Austria. Living in a remote area often requires practical transportation, yet she balances this by opting for eco-friendly choices whenever possible. During city trips, she prefers renting compact electric microcars to keep her carbon footprint minimal. Her everyday choices reflect the environmentally conscious lifestyle that Austria is widely recognised for—living simply, conserving energy, and respecting nature.
European Culture
Celina has also embraced local traditions wholeheartedly. She is often seen participating in village festivities wearing the traditional dirndl, celebrating the blend of Indian warmth with Alpine culture. She describes the winter months as “living inside a Christmas postcard,” and her social media is filled with snowy landscapes, festive markets, and joyful family moments.
Her home in Austria has also been a source of emotional strength. Celina has spoken openly about going through challenging phases in her personal life, during which the mountains provided the calm and solitude she needed to heal. The serenity of the Alps helped her rebuild her emotional well-being. However, recent developments—such as reports of her filing a domestic violence complaint against her husband—suggest that her real-life struggles may be more complex than the idyllic scenery around her.
Net Worth
Financially, Celina Jaitly is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 55–60 crore. Her wealth comes from her acting career, endorsements, charitable work, and business interests linked to her husband’s hospitality ventures. Her Austrian home, located in one of Europe’s most scenic and expensive mountain regions, reflects this strong financial foundation. Though she has allegedly accused husband Peter Haag of domestic and racist abuse.
Alpine Residence
For Celina, her Alpine residence is more than a luxurious home—it's a place of cultural connection, emotional recovery, and personal freedom. It represents a life that is quieter, grounded, and deeply intertwined with nature.
Her House
The Austrian Alps have become her sanctuary, shaping her journey not just as an actress and public figure, but as a mother and global citizen seeking balance and peace.
