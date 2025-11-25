Image Credit : Instagram

Celina Jaitly, former Miss India Universe and well-known Bollywood actress, has carved out a quiet, luxurious life amid the Austrian Alps. Far away from Mumbai’s noise and pace, her European retreat has become a symbol of serenity, sustainability, and emotional renewal. With wide-open mountain views, a slower rhythm of living, and deep cultural ties, Celina’s Alpine residence is often mentioned as one of the most fascinating celebrity homes abroad.

Located in a historic village high in central Austria, her home is shared with her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, and their three sons. Here, glacier-fed streams, evergreen forests, and snow-clad slopes form the family’s daily backdrop. Celina often mentions that living “high up in the Alps” gives her the rare privilege of unpolluted air, closeness to nature, and a peaceful environment for raising her children—something drastically different from her life in India’s film capital.