(Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

Esha Gupta turns heads by going braless in her recent Instagram post. The actress seems effortlessly attractive in whatever she wears.

Esha Gupta is, without a doubt, one of Bollywood's most attractive and stunning female actors. The 'Raaz 3' actress uses social media to keep her followers entertained with her stunning pictures and videos

On Thursday, May 05, Esha Gupta kept up the momentum by posting a hot braless mirror shot from her "shoot day" in Dubai to Instagram. Esha Gupta makes heads turn with her oversized pink shirt and shorts.



In the pictures, we can see her toned abs and perfect bod. Esha's sexy lingerie is lying on the bed in the background. We can also see the high-rise structures via the windowpane.



Immediately after the photos were posted on the photo-sharing platform, many admirers flooded the comments section with praise for the Total Dhamaal star. While one wrote, “Wow❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,’” another wrote, “Awesome.”



Her fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons as they loved the photo. Esha is a total fashionista. Also Read: Who Is Pooja Mishra? Why she is accusing Shatrughan Sinha Of 'Sex Scandal'? Read all