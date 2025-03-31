user
user icon

WWE superstars invade Clash of Clans! Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley & more join forces in epic crossover

WWE and Supercell’s Clash of Clans team up for a thrilling crossover, featuring Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley as in-game characters. The partnership leads to an exclusive WrestleMania 41 match sponsorship and exciting themed events.

WWE Superstars take over Clash of Clans of Wrestlemania 41 ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Supercell's popular mobile game Clash of Clans, which has amassed more than two billion lifetime downloads, have announced a new partnership that will see a roster of WWE Superstars headline an electrifying in and out-of-game event throughout April, as per an official statement from WWE.

Under the new partnership, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars will be reimagined as iconic characters inside the world of Clash of Clans, culminating in an enhanced match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the statement added.

Also read: WWE: 5 Top RAW Moments From This Year So Far

Fans will be able to experience the WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans beginning Tuesday, April 1, and enjoy a host of WWE-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics and Easter Eggs paying homage to WWE's rich legacy. Headlining the integration is Rhodes, who, after nearly a decade of playing Clash of Clans and being in the top 10 percent of players worldwide, will be reimagined in the game as "Barbarian King." At the same time, and under his long-time "OverlordRhodes" player handle, Rhodes stars in the live-action launch video and reveals a gameplay style built on villainous destruction and domination.

Additional WWE Superstar integrations include:

* Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen"

* The Undertaker as "Grand Warden"

* Bianca Belair as "Royal Champion"

* Rey Mysterio as "Minion Prince"

* Kane as "P.E.K.K.A"

* Becky Lynch as "Valkyrie"

* Jey Uso as "Thrower"

Also read: WWE: Top 5 Awkward Feuds in Pro-Wrestling History

"I've spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it's time for fans to know where I've landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans," said Rhodes, as quoted from a release by WWE.

"As OverlordRhodes, I don't defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn't about playing fair in the ring, it's about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I'm stepping in with one goal - absolute victory. I've waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there's no stopping me," he said.

"When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn't hesitate to reach out to WWE," said Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell.

"This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we've never created before - from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage," she added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Soo Hyun reacts to allegations on Kim Sae Ron Dating controversy; Files lawsuit on late actress family MEG

Kim Soo Hyun reacts to allegations on Kim Sae Ron Dating controversy; Files lawsuit on late actress family

BREAKING: Mumbai Police at comedian Kunal Kamra's home over joke on Eknath Shinde ddr

Mumbai Police at comedian Kunal Kamra's home over joke on Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

Kapil Sharma to return in 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' sequel, poster out now; CHECK here NTI

Kapil Sharma to return in 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' sequel, poster out now; CHECK here

Rajeev Chandrasekhar refuses to watch 'L2: Empuraan' over controversy, says 'Big fan of Mohanlal, but...' NTI

Rajeev Chandrasekhar refuses to watch ‘L2: Empuraan’ over controversy, says 'Big fan of Mohanlal, but...'

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya share perfect family moment at qedding; See VIRAL pics NTI

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya share perfect family moment at wedding; See VIRAL pics

Recent Stories

Woman allegedly gang raped in Telangana's Nagarkurnool ddr

Telangana HORROR! Woman gang-raped near temple; police launch investigation

India to tour Australia for ODI and T20I series in October, ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup ddr

India vs Australia White-Ball Tour 2025: Full Schedule, Stats & Key Battles Ahead of T20 World Cup

Noida Lamborghini accident: Accused driver granted bail day after hitting two pedestrians shk

Noida Lamborghini accident: Accused driver granted bail day after hitting two pedestrians

Hut 8 Stock Gains Pre-Market On Launch Of Trump-Backed Mining Venture – Retail Sentiment Lags

Hut 8 Stock Gains Pre-Market On Launch Of Trump-Backed Mining Venture – Retail Sentiment Lags

Mr Cooper Stock Surges 26% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire It For $9.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Mr Cooper Stock Surges 26% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire It For $9.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Recent Videos

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon
'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

'People Should Not Read Too Much Into It' – Rajeev Chandrasekhar on L2: Empuraan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aaj Lal, Gerua Ek Ho Gaya': Mamata Banerjee Slams Opposition Amid Mothabari Violence Tensions

'Aaj Lal, Gerua Ek Ho Gaya': Mamata Banerjee Slams Opposition Amid Mothabari Violence Tensions

Video Icon
Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon