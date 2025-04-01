Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 1: Temperatures set to cross 40°C across major cities on Tuesday

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 1: Expect scorching heat on April 1st, with 41°C in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Stay safe! Get tips to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 1: The month of April begins with scorching heat across Gujarat, with temperatures reaching 41°C in major cities. The heat will be particularly intense in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. With no rainfall or significant cloud cover expected, residents should take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

In Ahmedabad, the day will be very hot day with partial cloud cover. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Surat

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high. People working outdoors should take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

Vadodara will witness a blazing hot day. The day will see a high of 41°C. Carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat while stepping outside can provide some relief. Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently Rajkot

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Rajkot will see a warm and sunny day. Direct exposure to the sun for long periods can still lead to heat-related illnesses, so precautions should be taken.

Latest Videos