    (9 Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants; these looks are perfect for summer

    First Published May 5, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    Malaika Arora has discovered the most effective strategy to fight the summer heat: tiny shorts. Check out the fitness and fashion superstar in her shorts.

    Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood's most stylish celebs. She knows how to make headlines with her fashion choices and ensembles. She used her social media presence to give positivism to her admirers and followers. Not only that, Malla also motivates people to exercise and eat well.
     

    In an interview with TOI, Malaika revealed her intentions to marry Arjun Kapoor. She said, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other."
     

    Malaika Arora was recently involved in an automobile accident on April 2, 2022, while returning from an event in Pune, which scared her admirers.

    The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was injured when a car crashed with another on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The actress was sent to a hospital in Panvel following the accident, but she healed fast and returned to work after two weeks.

    In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, the actress discussed her post-accident anguish, saying it was "beyond terrifying." Malaika said that she was in a 'haze' during the early phase and that when others came to see her, she would repeat the occurrence.

    She explained, "I was operating on autopilot. It wasn't sinking in, though. The only time I shuddered was when I was alone and replaying those events. It was terrifying."

    Furthermore, the actress stated that she did not feel secure sitting in a car 15 days after the accident and desired to be left alone at some time. She also stated that she was in a state of'shock,' with shards of glass all over her and little bits in her eyes.

    Malaika, who describes herself as a strong woman, claims that she is physically well but that her mind is still 'fragile.' There is 'fear, concern, and anxiety,' she added.

    The actress also said that she needed some 'convincing' to attend the wedding reception of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also Read: Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

    Malaika said that the scar on her forehead serves as a clear reminder of what had transpired. "This scar will serve as a reminder that I will see every day. Even while this scar will serve as a reminder of what occurred, it will not prevent me from resuming my life "Malaika stated. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding on the cards?

