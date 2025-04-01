India News

Maharashtra Weather, Apr 1: Mercury soars across Mumbai, Pune and more

Maharashtra Weather on Tuesday

On the first day of April, several cities across Maharashtra will witness scorching heat with some cloud cover. Let’s look at the city-wise forecast. 
 

Mumbai

A mix of bright sunshine and clouds.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 40°C

Pune

Pune will see partly sunny and very warm weather.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Nagpur

A hot and dry day with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
 

Thane

Thane will be among the hottest places. There may be some cloud cover.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Nashik

Nashik will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C

