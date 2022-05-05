Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who Is Pooja Mishra? Why she is accusing Shatrughan Sinha Of 'Sex Scandal'? Read all

    First Published May 5, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Pooja Mishra has levelled severe claims against Shatrughan Sinha, a prominent actor and politician, and his wife Poonam Sinha. Read details
     

    TV actress Pooja Mishra has accused veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha of 'sex scandal'. She's presently making news for a questionable reason. Let us know about Pooja Mishra, the actress best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 5. 
     

    Pooja has made severe claims against legendary actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha, in case you didn't know. Let us first give you some background about Pooja and her life.
     

    So, who is Pooja Mishra? She is a model, actress, and video jockey. Pooja has appeared in the reality TV show Big Switch on the UTV Bindass channel. Mera Dil Leke Dekho, a Bollywood film, featured her in an item number.
     

    Pooja Mishra was part of Bigg Boss 5. She was also seen in the 5th season of Colors' reality show Bigg Boss. Till date, she is remembered for her fight with Shonali Nagrani on the show. If you can't recall, Pooja and Shonali had ended up in an ugly spat on the show. Pooja reportedly broke a plastic broom to scare Shonali. Shonali had reacted with 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' to which she replied, 'I broke it by mistake'. The audio from their argument had gone viral and fans still can't get over it.
     

    Controversies and superstars go hand in hand in Bollywood. Pooja has been involved in several scandals throughout the years. In the past, Pooja had accused Salman Khan's brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan of raping her eight times.
     

    Pooja was accused of misbehaving with hotel personnel in 2015. In the footage that went viral, she was seen exiting the hotel. She stated, "When the manager chose to stop her and tell her she couldn't go until she paid her debts," "I'm leaving the hotel. I'm going to do whatever the f*** I want. What are your credentials? You're the same man who made contact with me." Also Read: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    Pooja has accused legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam of damaging her life and career by engaging her in a sex scam, according to Navbharat Times. She alleges Sonakshi Sinha rose to fame by selling her "virginity," and she accuses Poonam Sinha of "black magic" on her. Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha's son, has responded angrily to her charges. Luv remarked in a tweet that Pooja requires professional care and is unstable. Also Read: Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

