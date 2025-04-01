user
J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

Security forces engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district late Monday night. The encounter began in the Billawar area during a cordon and search operation launched by the forces.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 7:14 AM IST

Kathua: An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

"An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the terrorists.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

Fresh J&K encounter: Two terrorists killed, five police personnel injured

On Monday, the security forces intensified their actions against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. According to Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, the operation to track down terrorists in the region is still on, due to which some people have also been detained by the police.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue its operation until the terrorists are neutralised. Every soldier of ours is committed to killing every terrorist selectively so that our area remains safe. The Army is with us, and everyone is conducting search operations together as a team. We have an international border and people are very alert and give us information on which we take action," Shiv Kumar Sharma said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Furthermore, DIG Sharma said that the force is "sad" as they lost their one jawan in the Kathua encounter. However, he emphasised that the soldiers' training is very good and stated that their morale is really high.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats.

Earlier, during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

