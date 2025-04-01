AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: Sweltering heat and clear skies across major cities; check updates
AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: Expect hot, sunny conditions in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada. Stay safe from the heat!
AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: The first day of April brings hot and mostly sunny conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. No rainfall is expected; however, some cities will see cloud cover. Let’s look at the weather forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
The day will see clear skies with bright sunshine. People are advised to take precautions while stepping out. Stay hydrated and wear light clothing.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Visakhapatnam will enjoy sunny and pleasant weather. However, residents should still take precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
There will be some cloud cover. Residents should be cautious of sun exposure and stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It is advised to avoid direct sunlight and drink plenty of fluids.