AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: Sweltering heat and clear skies across major cities; check updates

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: Expect hot, sunny conditions in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada. Stay safe from the heat!

AP and Telangana Weather, April 1: The first day of April brings hot and mostly sunny conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. No rainfall is expected; however, some cities will see cloud cover. Let’s look at the weather forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

The day will see clear skies with bright sunshine. People are advised to take precautions while stepping out. Stay hydrated and wear light clothing. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

Visakhapatnam will enjoy sunny and pleasant weather. However, residents should still take precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

There will be some cloud cover. Residents should be cautious of sun exposure and stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It is advised to avoid direct sunlight and drink plenty of fluids.

Latest Videos