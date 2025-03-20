(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts stunning navel piercing worth INR 2.7 crore

Read Full Gallery

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Mumbai Airport. Her look in a black co-ord set is going viral. People's eyes were glued to her belly button piercing!

Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport. During this time, she posed a lot for the paparazzi present there.

Now these photos of Priyanka are becoming increasingly viral on social media. At the same time, people are very fond of this look of hers.

Priyanka wore a black co-ord set with a crop top during this time. Along with this, she completed her look with shades. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mom OPENS up on Deepika Padukone replacing Priyanka Chopra in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

At the same time, people's eyes were fixed on Priyanka's stomach. Actually, she has got a piercing done on her belly button. She wore a diamond on it.

Let us tell you that Priyanka was shooting in Hyderabad for many days. At the same time, people are saying that she has come to Mumbai to shoot for her film. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing goggles at night, fans question her fashion choice [PHOTOS]

Latest Videos