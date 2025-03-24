Central govt takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs!

Read Full Gallery

Want to work in a high-ranking government position? But can't always take all the job exams due to the hassle of applying? Then don't worry. From now on, the central government is going to take new initiatives to help job seekers apply for various jobs. Read on to learn more.

All job applications in one portal

Job seekers will no longer have to face any hassle for central government jobs. The central government has started working to bring all job applications under one roof.

Central government is bringing a new job portal

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that the central government is bringing a new portal to reduce the hassle of repeated applications for job seekers.

Portal for single job application

The Union Minister also said that through this portal, job seekers will get relief from the hassle of applying on multiple platforms.

Opportunity for linguistic expansion in job recruitment

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that earlier, candidates had to take the exam only in Hindi and English for recruitment.

Recruitment process time is being reduced

The time limit for recruitment in central government jobs is being reduced from 15 months to an average of eight months.

All job exams online

Until now, job exams were conducted both online and offline. Now the central government is going to change that method as well.

Equal opportunity for all candidates

The central government has also said that all the candidates will be given equal opportunities along with taking care that no candidate is deprived.

Central Government's Mission Karmayogi

New job opportunities are being created through the central government's Mission Karmayogi project. Many unemployed youths have got jobs through this project.

Increasing the skills and training of applicants

This portal will also help in increasing the skills and training of job applicants. Their skill development will further increase their effectiveness.

Work started to bring everything under one umbrella

This portal will play an important role in creating a more employment-friendly environment for job seekers. As a result, job application opportunities will be easily available.

