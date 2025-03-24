user
user

Central govt takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs!

Want to work in a high-ranking government position? But can't always take all the job exams due to the hassle of applying? Then don't worry. From now on, the central government is going to take new initiatives to help job seekers apply for various jobs. Read on to learn more.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

All job applications in one portal

Job seekers will no longer have to face any hassle for central government jobs. The central government has started working to bring all job applications under one roof.

article_image2

Central government is bringing a new job portal

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that the central government is bringing a new portal to reduce the hassle of repeated applications for job seekers.


article_image3

Portal for single job application

The Union Minister also said that through this portal, job seekers will get relief from the hassle of applying on multiple platforms.

article_image4

Opportunity for linguistic expansion in job recruitment

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that earlier, candidates had to take the exam only in Hindi and English for recruitment.

article_image5

Recruitment process time is being reduced

The time limit for recruitment in central government jobs is being reduced from 15 months to an average of eight months.

article_image6

All job exams online

Until now, job exams were conducted both online and offline. Now the central government is going to change that method as well.

article_image7

Equal opportunity for all candidates

The central government has also said that all the candidates will be given equal opportunities along with taking care that no candidate is deprived.

article_image8

Central Government's Mission Karmayogi

New job opportunities are being created through the central government's Mission Karmayogi project. Many unemployed youths have got jobs through this project.

article_image9

Increasing the skills and training of applicants

This portal will also help in increasing the skills and training of job applicants. Their skill development will further increase their effectiveness.

article_image10

Work started to bring everything under one umbrella

This portal will play an important role in creating a more employment-friendly environment for job seekers. As a result, job application opportunities will be easily available.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement shk

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH) shk

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH)

Kunal Kamra row: BMC officials arrive with hammers, find illegal shed at Habitat Studio; VIDEO anr

Kunal Kamra row: BMC officials arrive with hammers, find illegal shed at Habitat Studio; VIDEO

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Recent Stories

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement shk

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance

Recent Videos

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Video Icon
Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon