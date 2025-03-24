Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Read Full Article

Boeing's (BA) stock was up 1.8% in Monday’s premarket trading, days after the Trump Administration awarded the aerospace giant a contract to develop the next generation of fighter jets for the U.S. Air Force.

The development followed comments from Chief Financial Officer Brian West, who indicated that Boeing’s cash burn is easing in the current quarter and its factories are improving.

According to a Stocktwits poll, 60% of the respondents feel that Boeing would hit $200 per share by August, while 20% said that the stock would hit that mark by the end of the year, and the rest said it won’t be able to reach the mark in 2025.

Users said that the stock could be back to $200 very soon, a level it has not touched since January last year, when a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max aircraft mid-air.

Another bullish investor said Boeing is well on its way to recovery in its commercial business, and the F47 contract means that its defense business is on its way to recovery as well.

An Associated Press report stated that the initial contract to commence production on a version for the Air Force is worth about $20 billion.

Boeing recently disclosed that its February deliveries surged 63% from last year to 44. The figure includes 31 of the company’s best-selling 737 MAX planes. The month also witnessed 13 orders and eight cancellations.

The latest figure brings Boeing’s 2025 total to 89, up from 54 in the same period a year ago.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘bullish’ (72/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

Boeing shares have gained marginally year-to-date.

