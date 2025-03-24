user
user

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance

Nvidia’s much-touted Quantum Day event held last week did not prove to be a positive catalyst for quantum computing stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Quantum computing stocks ended last week in the red, even as the broader market broke a four-week losing streak. However, these companies saw a notable rise in retail investor interest on Stocktwits, ranking among the tech stocks with the highest follower growth last week.

The top brass of major quantum computing companies attended Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) “Quantum Day” on Thursday, which was held as part of the latter’s annual GTC event. 

In a conversation with the executives, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang clarified his comments from earlier this January regarding the timing when the technology could be viably applied to real-world problems.

In January, Huang hinted at a 10 to 15-year timeframe.

At last week’s event, the Nvidia CEO said, “This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong.” 

The damage-repairing exercise did little to perk up sentiment toward quantum computing stock. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of an index that comprises liquid companies in the global quantum computing and machine learning industries, ended the week down 1.3%.

  • D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (QBTS), which saw a nice run-up ahead of last week, plunged about 18%. 
  • Arqit Quantum, Inc. (ARQQ) climbed 15% last week, although dropping about 25% from Monday’s close of $23.54.
  • IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) slipped about 11%.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) slumped about 20%.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) rose 4%.

 

Quantum Computing bucked the down move as investors reacted to its fourth-quarter results reported after the market closed on Thursday. The company also did not participate in Nvidia’s “Quantum Day” event.

Quantum Computing boosted its retail following by about 9% over last week, D-Wave by 8% and Arqit by about 3%.

Sentiment toward these quantum computing stocks was either ‘extremely bullish’ or ‘bullish,’ except for Arqit.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward D-Wave stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

QBTS-SENTIMENT.png QBTS sentiment and message volume March 24, as of 5:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher was positioning for a move to $40 soon.

Quantum Computing stock elicited an ‘extremely bullish’ reaction (76/100)  from retailers on the platform, an improvement from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stated ‘extremely high.’

QUBT-sentiment.png QUBT  sentiment and message volume March 24, as of 5:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward IonQ stock and Rigetti stock remained ‘bullish,’ with the positive mood accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

ionq-sentiment.png IONQ sentiment and message volume March 24, as of 5:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits rgti-sentiment.png RGTI sentiment and message volume March 24, as of 5:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On the other hand, the retail mood toward Arqit stock stayed ‘neutral’ (52/100) and the message volume remained ‘extremely high.’

ARQQ-sentiment.png ARQQ sentiment and message volume March 24, as of 5:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

These stocks are on track to open higher in the new trading week. In premarket trading on Monday:

  • D-Wave stock climbed 5.02% to $8.78.
  • Quantum Computing added 4.47% to $7.72.
  • IonQ added 3.10% to $22.95.
  • Rigetti stock moved up 2.87% to $9.33.
  • Arqit jumped 4.85% to $18.59.
  •  QTUM rose 1% to $78.70.

 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Accenture Better Placed Than Peers If Trump's DOGE Goes Easy On Discretionary Spending, Says BofA: Retail Remains Exuberant

Accenture Better Placed Than Peers If Trump's DOGE Goes Easy On Discretionary Spending, Says BofA: Retail Remains Exuberant

Has Tesla Stock Finally Hit Bottom? Retail Traders Mostly Brace For Lower Lows This Week

Has Tesla Stock Finally Hit Bottom? Retail Traders Mostly Brace For Lower Lows This Week

Miniso's Strong Overseas Sales Can't Shake Retail's Bearish Mood After Mixed Q4

Miniso's Strong Overseas Sales Can't Shake Retail's Bearish Mood After Mixed Q4

Alibaba Unit Ant’s New AI Process With Local Chips Reportedly Delivers Breakthrough Results: Retail Bearish After Recent Stock Rally

Alibaba Unit Ant’s New AI Process With Local Chips Reportedly Delivers Breakthrough Results: Retail Bearish After Recent Stock Rally

Recent Stories

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Central government takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs! AJR

Central govt takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement shk

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Recent Videos

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Video Icon
Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon