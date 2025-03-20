Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing goggles at night, fans question her fashion choice [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled: Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures are going viral, in which she is seen wearing glasses at night. People have questioned her look.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted. During this time, she posed for the paparazzi there.

Now these photos of Janhvi are becoming increasingly viral on social media. People were stunned by Janhvi's look.

However, it is also fair for Janhvi's fans to raise questions, as she was seen wearing glasses at midnight.

Where one wrote, 'Why did you come wearing shades at night?' While another said, 'What kind of look is this?'

Let us tell you that Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in films like 'Param Sundari', 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'R 16'.

Latest Videos