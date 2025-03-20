user
Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing goggles at night, fans question her fashion choice [PHOTOS]

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled: Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures are going viral, in which she is seen wearing glasses at night. People have questioned her look.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 8:14 AM IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted. During this time, she posed for the paparazzi there.

article_image2

Now these photos of Janhvi are becoming increasingly viral on social media. People were stunned by Janhvi's look.


article_image3

However, it is also fair for Janhvi's fans to raise questions, as she was seen wearing glasses at midnight.

article_image4

Where one wrote, 'Why did you come wearing shades at night?' While another said, 'What kind of look is this?'

article_image5

Let us tell you that Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in films like 'Param Sundari', 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'R 16'.

