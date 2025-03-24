WWE: 5 Unintentionally Hilarious Moments from The Undertaker’s Legendary Career

Read Full Article

WWE: The Undertaker is one of the most feared and respected figures in WWE history. Throughout his legendary career, he built an aura of mystique, rarely breaking character. However, even the Deadman couldn’t escape a few unintentionally hilarious moments. From a bizarre outfit choice to an impromptu comedic moment with Brock Lesnar, these incidents became fan-favorite bloopers in an otherwise fearsome career. Here are five moments when The Undertaker unintentionally made WWE fans laugh.

#5 Mini Undertaker

When Undertaker returned to his fierce dead man persona in 2004, he was as serious of a character as it could ever get. During an Undertaker vs JBL feud, the latter introduced a mini Undertaker to mock the dead man. Undertaker rose to the ring and destroyed JBL. While doing his signature pose, the Undertaker also noticed the mini-taker doing it just beside him.

#4 Buckle up Teddy

Smackdown general manager Teddy Long wasn't a fan of the Undertaker and he often went out of his way to show that. In one instance, he banned Undertaker’s signature move Hells Gate. The dead man had enough of it. He sneaked into Teddy Long's limo. Unaware of it, the general manager got into the limo. That's when reality hit Teddy and the Undertaker turned saying, “Buckle up Teddy”.

The fans in the arena could hardly control their laughter at the turn of events.

#3 Weird Attire

Undertaker’s American badass persona was at its peak in 2000. During a Survivor Series main event match, the dead man chose to dawn the Snakeskin pants. The undertaker went out of his way to let the designer green signal the attire. When Undertaker entered the ring, all eyes from the audience were on his awkward attire. Later, he shared his regret about wearing the pants.

#2 The Dead Man's hilarious laugh

In the 2015 Summer Slam main event, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar put up a great show. In one instance of the match, the Beast was laughing at the dead man who was down and out. However, Undertaker pulled off his signature sit-up and hilariously imitated Lesnar’s laugh.

#1 Unscripted move

In the tag team match of Kane and the Undertaker, the big red machine went unscripted. He hilariously performed a big kick on his opponent. Undertaker, who was caught unaware, looked at Kane in disbelief. Kane broke his fierce character and started laughing. Undertaker again made a disbelief expression leading Kane to laugh uncontrollably.

