    'Ganapath' screening: Rashmika Mandana to Hema Malini, celebrities attend in style

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Last night was a show for stars as they attended Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Ganapath' screening. Here is a list of celebrities who attended. 

    article_image1

    'Ganapath' is all set to hit the theatres today and while the film is expected to break records at the box office, the makers of the film organized a star-stunned screening for the film. 

    article_image2

    Kajol

    Kajol walked in at the screening in style wearing a grey suit, neatly tied bun, and a necklace. She was seen along with her son.  

    article_image3

    Rashmika Mandana

    Rashmika Mandana kept it casual as she arrived in a black high-neck sweater and denim jeans. She left her hair open and wore minimal make-up. 

    article_image4

    Jackie Shroff

    Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff arrived to support his son on his upcoming film. She chose an all-black look with a flower pot in his hand. 

    article_image5

    Kriti Sanon

    The film's lead actress Kriti Sanon wore a black and white bodycon off-shoulder dress at the screening. 

    article_image6

    Hema Malini

    Hema Malini was draped in a black and white saree which had a blue shimmer on its border. She completed her look with a nice choker neckpiece. 

    article_image7

    Madhuri Dixit

    Actress Madhuri Dixit walked in with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and while posing for the paps, Anupam Kher joined them. 

    article_image8

    Lopamudra Raut

    Bigg Boss participant Lopamudra Raut looked stunning in a black neckline bodycon dress. She paired it with a white pearl necklace and a handbag. 

