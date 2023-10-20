'Ganapath' screening: Rashmika Mandana to Hema Malini, celebrities attend in style

Last night was a show for stars as they attended Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Ganapath' screening. Here is a list of celebrities who attended.

'Ganapath' is all set to hit the theatres today and while the film is expected to break records at the box office, the makers of the film organized a star-stunned screening for the film.

Kajol

Kajol walked in at the screening in style wearing a grey suit, neatly tied bun, and a necklace. She was seen along with her son.

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana kept it casual as she arrived in a black high-neck sweater and denim jeans. She left her hair open and wore minimal make-up.

Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff arrived to support his son on his upcoming film. She chose an all-black look with a flower pot in his hand.

Kriti Sanon

The film's lead actress Kriti Sanon wore a black and white bodycon off-shoulder dress at the screening.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini was draped in a black and white saree which had a blue shimmer on its border. She completed her look with a nice choker neckpiece.

Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit walked in with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and while posing for the paps, Anupam Kher joined them.

Lopamudra Raut

Bigg Boss participant Lopamudra Raut looked stunning in a black neckline bodycon dress. She paired it with a white pearl necklace and a handbag.