Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gadar 2' Success Party: Sunny Deol rocks in white shirt, Ameesha Patel stuns in saree; SEE Photos

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    'Gadar 2's' team celebrated its ₹175 crore box office success with a Mumbai party on August 14, attended by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Bollywood celebrities. Sunny Deol expressed gratitude to fans and celebrated the film's accomplishment. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The cast and crew of Gadar 2 celebrated the film's success with a party in Mumbai on August 14, 2023. The party was attended by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, as well as many other Bollywood celebrities. The guests danced and sang the night away, and enjoyed a lavish spread of food and drinks. The party was a fitting celebration of the success of Gadar 2.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel play Tara Singh and Sakeena Khan in the film. The 'Gadar' couple were all smiles at the success party.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    For the celebration, Utkarsh Sharma, portraying Tara Singh and Sakina Khan's son, looked dashing in a sleek black suit.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mithoon and Palak Muchhal, who sang the title track of 'Gadar 2', were seen grooving to the song at the film's success party. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol surprises everyone by posing as Tara Singh in the 'Gadar 2' success party's pre-conference.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ameesha Patel made heads turn in her sizzling golden see-through saree. She was also seen distributing sweets to the media.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Simrat Kaur opted for a ruffled golden saree to celebrate the historic success of 'Gadar 2'. She posed for the media with her co-star and love interest in the film, Utkarsh Sharma,

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Hosted by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Gadar 2's success party saw prominent guests like Bonny Kapoor, Udit Narayan and others.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Gadar 2' success party was held at JW Marriot in Juhu, Mumbai. The guests were treated to a lavish buffet dinner.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The guests danced and sang to celebrate the film's success, which has grossed over ₹175 crore at the box office in just four days.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH) LMA

    'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan's old handwritten letter from college days goes VIRAL; Know details here vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's old handwritten letter from college days goes VIRAL; Know details here

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav creates new benchmark by winning show; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav creates new benchmark by winning show; Know details

    Retribution Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details ADC

    Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer ADC

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend osf

    Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral

    Independence Day 2023 PM Modi turbans from 2014 to 2023 gcw

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's turbans from 2014 to 2023

    'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH) LMA

    'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

    Shocking heist: 50 thieves steal $100,000 worth of merchandise from Los Angeles Nordstorm store (WATCH) snt

    Shocking heist: 50 thieves steal $100,000 worth of merchandise from Los Angeles Nordstorm store (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon