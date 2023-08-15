'Gadar 2' Success Party: Sunny Deol rocks in white shirt, Ameesha Patel stuns in saree; SEE Photos

'Gadar 2's' team celebrated its ₹175 crore box office success with a Mumbai party on August 14, attended by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Bollywood celebrities. Sunny Deol expressed gratitude to fans and celebrated the film's accomplishment. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The cast and crew of Gadar 2 celebrated the film's success with a party in Mumbai on August 14, 2023. The party was attended by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, as well as many other Bollywood celebrities. The guests danced and sang the night away, and enjoyed a lavish spread of food and drinks. The party was a fitting celebration of the success of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel play Tara Singh and Sakeena Khan in the film. The 'Gadar' couple were all smiles at the success party.

For the celebration, Utkarsh Sharma, portraying Tara Singh and Sakina Khan's son, looked dashing in a sleek black suit.

Mithoon and Palak Muchhal, who sang the title track of 'Gadar 2', were seen grooving to the song at the film's success party.

Sunny Deol surprises everyone by posing as Tara Singh in the 'Gadar 2' success party's pre-conference.

Ameesha Patel made heads turn in her sizzling golden see-through saree. She was also seen distributing sweets to the media.

Simrat Kaur opted for a ruffled golden saree to celebrate the historic success of 'Gadar 2'. She posed for the media with her co-star and love interest in the film, Utkarsh Sharma,

Hosted by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Gadar 2's success party saw prominent guests like Bonny Kapoor, Udit Narayan and others.

The 'Gadar 2' success party was held at JW Marriot in Juhu, Mumbai. The guests were treated to a lavish buffet dinner.

The guests danced and sang to celebrate the film's success, which has grossed over ₹175 crore at the box office in just four days.