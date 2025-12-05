- Home
OTT Dhurandhar Release Date, Platform: Dhurandhar hits cinemas today (December 5), generating the most hype. The mystery thriller has been anticipated for months, and fans' anticipation is growing as the release day approaches.
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, marks Ranveer Singh's comeback to the film after a two-year absence following the success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Singham Again was not a starring part). With the film now out, enthusiasm is high, and spectators are ready to learn the twists and surprises Dhurandhar has in store.
As Dhurandhar prepares for its big premiere today (5 December 2025), enthusiasm is swiftly mounting. The film, billed as one of Bollywood's most anticipated spy thrillers of the year, is the first instalment in an ambitious two-part story. Running more than three hours, the film promises big-time action, riveting tension, and a new spin on the Indian espionage genre.
Ranveer Singh stars in this high-voltage drama as a ruthless RAW officer who is feared across boundaries. His persona, known only by the haunting code name "The Wrath of God," glides across the world like a ghost: quiet, menacing, and unpredictable. Although the film is not a biography, it is inspired on true clandestine missions, giving the plot a realistic and dramatic tone.
The narrative takes place in the heart of Pakistan's Lyari belt, which is rife with gangs, terrorist groups, and political power struggles. Ranveer's character enters this world as an undercover spy, navigating criminal networks while always facing the prospect of discovery. The plot revolves around psychological warfare, espionage methods, and the perilous double life of a covert agent.
The film's magnitude is enhanced by its impressive ensemble cast. R. Madhavan plays intelligence strategist Ajay Sanyal, a figure partly based on India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a terrifying criminal leader with real-world connections.
Arjun Rampal plays ISI officer Major Iqbal, who is said to be based on the renowned insurgent Ilyas Kashmiri. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a fierce Pakistani police officer, while Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi play important supporting parts.
According to a recent OTTplay article, Netflix has won post-theatrical streaming rights for Dhurandhar. After completing its theatrical run, the action-packed spy thriller is set to make its digital premiere on the site on January 30, 2026, where it will be streamed exclusively.
With Netflix's global audience, the film is sure to garner tremendous international traction. The platform's reach has the potential to make Dhurandhar one of the most talked-about OTT releases of early 2026, expanding its awareness well beyond Indian cinemas.