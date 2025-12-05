Image Credit : Twitter

The narrative takes place in the heart of Pakistan's Lyari belt, which is rife with gangs, terrorist groups, and political power struggles. Ranveer's character enters this world as an undercover spy, navigating criminal networks while always facing the prospect of discovery. The plot revolves around psychological warfare, espionage methods, and the perilous double life of a covert agent.

The film's magnitude is enhanced by its impressive ensemble cast. R. Madhavan plays intelligence strategist Ajay Sanyal, a figure partly based on India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a terrifying criminal leader with real-world connections.

Arjun Rampal plays ISI officer Major Iqbal, who is said to be based on the renowned insurgent Ilyas Kashmiri. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a fierce Pakistani police officer, while Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi play important supporting parts.