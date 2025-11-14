NDA has registered victory in Bihar Assembly polls as it crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scored an emphatic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 seats needed to form the government. As per the latest figures, the NDA has won 152 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has secured 21. Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which has bagged 59 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also performed strongly, winning 14 of the 29 seats it contested. On the opposition side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has secured 16 seats, while the Indian National Congress has managed to win only 3 so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The strong lead marks one of the most dominant wins for the NDA in recent years, backed by strong performances from the BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Scroll to load tweet…

In his victory speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Bihar for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a historic mandate. He said this win was the “victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice.” The Prime Minister also highlighted how elections in Bihar had changed over the years.

He recalled that before 2005, repolling used to happen at hundreds of polling stations, and in 1995 alone more than 1,500 booths saw repolling. He said that as the “jungle raj” ended, the situation improved, and this year both phases of voting were completely peaceful with no need for repolling anywhere. Modi said this was a clear sign of how much Bihar had progressed and how strongly its people had rejected the politics of fear.

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi attacks Congress for 'negative politics' in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress, saying even its allies now realise they are being dragged down by its negative politics. He claimed the Congress “naamdar” was sinking himself and others during the Bihar polls and warned that the party has become a “liability” and a “parasite” that survives by consuming its allies’ vote base.

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi links NDA's Bihar win to nationwide wave of trust in third-term victories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar was part of a wider national wave of trust in the alliance. He said the government was working to include the Chhath festival in the UNESCO Heritage List so that the culture and its significance could be shared across India and the world. Modi added that the people of the country had already given the NDA a third consecutive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, and since then the alliance had gone on to win several major state elections.

He noted that Haryana, “the land of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” handed the NDA a third straight chance to serve, while Maharashtra, the home of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar, also gave a strong victory for the third time. He said the NDA even secured a majority in the national capital after 25 years. Modi added that the Bihar result was especially significant because of the state’s large rural population, and the NDA’s win there showed the depth of public support.

Scroll to load tweet…

High turnout gives NDA a comfortable edge

This election also saw Bihar record a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951. Women voters played a major role in shaping the mandate, registering 71.6% turnout, far above the 62.8% turnout for men. Election observers say this strong participation by women and young voters had a major influence on the NDA’s surge.

BJP and JD(U) lead the winning coalition

According to the latest Election Commission data, the NDA’s strong performance is driven by:

BJP, which is on track to become the single-largest party

JD(U), matching its ally’s momentum

LJP (Ram Vilas), showing solid numbers

Rashtriya Lok Morcha, adding additional strength to the alliance

The united effort between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, together with support from leaders including Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, formed a coordinated campaign that helped the NDA dominate the contest.

PM Modi calls verdict a win for development and governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers in Delhi after the NDA crossed the victory mark. He opened his speech with, “Jai Chhathi Maiya… Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai,” calling the mandate a strong expression of trust.

In his speech and a series of posts on X, PM Modi said:

“Victory of good governance has been achieved.”

“Victory of development has been achieved.”

“Victory of public welfare has been achieved.”

“Victory of social justice has been achieved.”

“My deepest gratitude to the people of Bihar for blessing the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory.”

He added that this mandate will help the government serve with “new resolve for Bihar’s progress.”

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi attacks old ‘MY’ formula, says new Bihar belongs to ‘Mahila and Youth’

In a sharp remark, PM Modi said some parties relied on the “appeasement-based MY formula”. He said the 2025 mandate has replaced it with a new MY formula - Mahila and Youth.

According to the Prime Minister, Bihar’s huge population of young people, cutting across caste and religion, played a major role in this shift. Their aspirations, he said, “destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj era.”

PM Modi reiterates that 'Katta Sarkar will never return'

Responding to past political debates, PM Modi claimed that when he spoke of “Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar”, the RJD did not object but the Congress did. He said the results confirm that the people of Bihar want a peaceful and developed state.

“Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar… The people have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

NDA leaders join celebrations as results pour in

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi was felicitated by BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Party workers raised slogans and welcomed him warmly as he greeted supporters and thanked volunteers.

Across Bihar, NDA supporters celebrated with sweets, music and processions as early trends turned into decisive leads. There were also reports of large gatherings outside party offices in Patna, Darbhanga and Nalanda.

Opposition acknowledges need for review

Meanwhile, RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the Mahagathbandhan would meet to understand what went wrong. “Tomorrow we will sit together and discuss what went wrong, and then we will tell you,” he said.

The RJD’s poor performance in both rural and urban belts has raised fresh questions about the party’s outreach, strategy and internal coordination.

A mandate that reshapes Bihar politics

The NDA’s victory is being seen as a decisive turning point in Bihar politics. The strong backing from women, first-time voters and rural households suggests that governance and delivery-based politics played a major role. With counting still underway, the NDA is expected to cross even higher numbers before the final tally is announced.

The ruling alliance says it will now focus on stability, jobs, infrastructure and welfare schemes to take Bihar forward.

(With ANI inputs)