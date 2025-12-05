Waiting For Dhurandhar? Watch THESE 6 Violent Movies Before; Check Here
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is creating buzz. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. The film is releasing on December 5th. It's going to have some intense action. Before watching it, let's check out some similar action-thriller movies
Dhurandhar
Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is a powerful action-thriller. You'll see non-stop action and shooting. There's a lot of excitement for the film. Along with Ranveer, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
Marco
Director Haneef Adeni's 2024 film Marco was packed with action and tagged as the most violent. It starred Unni Mukundan. Made on a 30 crore budget, it earned 110 crores.
Salaar
Prabhas's 2023 film Salaar had explosive action. Its fight scenes are unforgettable. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the 400 crore budget film earned 702 crores.
Animal
Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal is a crime drama with dangerous action. Its violent scenes will give you goosebumps. The 100 crore budget film earned 917.82 crore.
Kill
Director Nikhil Bhat's film Kill is also on this list, featuring dangerous action. Raghav Juyal's villain role was a shocker. The 20 crore budget film earned 47.12 crores.
Gangs Of Wasseypur
Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur is about coal mafia, crime, and revenge. It has tons of action. Made on a 9.2 crore budget, the film earned 35.13 crores.
