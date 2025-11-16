Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has cut ties with her family and quit politics after claiming she was humiliated and even threatened with a slipper. She says relatives accused her of trying to 'buy' poll ticket with 'dirty kidney'.

The Lalu Yadav family is facing one of its biggest crises ever, with daughter Rohini Acharya announcing she has cut all ties with her family and quit politics. Her shocking claims, ranging from humiliation and verbal abuse to threats of being hit with a slipper, have caused a major political storm in Bihar.

Rohini, who donated a kidney to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2022, says she has now been accused by her own relatives of trying to 'buy' an election ticket in exchange for what was called a 'dirty kidney'.

Her posts have brought to light painful personal experiences and have once again put a spotlight on deep tensions within one of Bihar's most powerful political families.

Tej Pratap backs Rohini, says Bihar will not forgive her insult

Tej Pratap Yadav has now come out in strong support of his sister Rohini Acharya as the conflict inside Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family continues to grow. NDTV quoted him saying that while he quietly tolerated the wrongs done to him in the past, the insult faced by his sister is completely unbearable. Tej Pratap wrote that ever since he heard about someone raising a slipper at Rohini, his pain has turned into anger.

He said the incident shook him deeply and has caused a fire inside his heart. Without naming anyone, he warned those who insulted Rohini and said that if they try to harm the family, the people of Bihar will never forgive them. He added that hearing about the slipper incident has turned his hurt into flames, and when public emotions are hurt, even the dust on one’s mind gets cleared.

According to him, a few people have misled Tejashwi Yadav as well, and he said the consequences of this injustice will be very serious because time keeps record of everything. Tej Pratap also appealed directly to his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said, “Father, give just one signal. With only your one gesture, the people of Bihar themselves will bury these betrayers.” He added that this is not a political fight but a fight for the honour of their family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar.

A family feud turns public as Rohini Acharya walks away

Rohini says she faced humiliation, abuse, and even threats. In emotional posts shared on X, Rohini Acharya described how she was spoken to, insulted, and threatened during a family confrontation. She said she was abused, humiliated, and even faced the threat of someone raising a slipper to hit her.

She wrote that she tried to protect her self-respect, refused to stay silent, and stood by the truth, but that led to her being pushed out. She said she was forced to walk away from her parental home, leaving behind crying parents and siblings.

Her Hindi post, full of emotion, spoke of a daughter who could not tolerate disrespect and was finally made to leave her own home. She also wrote that no family should ever have to see what she went through.

The 'dirty kidney' allegation

The most explosive charge from Rohini was her claim that some relatives accused her of trying to gain political mileage from her kidney donation. She said she was accused of seeking an election ticket in exchange for her kidney, and that this kidney was even referred to as a “dirty kidney” by some members of her family.

This remark has shocked the public because Rohini’s kidney donation to her father in 2022 was widely praised as a brave and loving act. The new allegations have left many people surprised and upset, especially since they involve a family known for publicly stressing unity.

The timing is important. These claims come soon after the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, where it won only 25 seats out of 243 despite contesting more than 140. After the election defeat, blame and frustration appear to have deepened the family’s internal tensions.

Rohini says Tejashwi and his aide threw her out

Hours after announcing she was quitting politics and disowning her family, Rohini told reporters that she was thrown out of the house by Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide Sanjay Yadav, as well as another person named Rameez.

She said she had questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party’s defeat in the assembly elections. According to her, instead of answering, they assaulted her, abused her, and forced her out.

Her words were strong: “I have no family. You can ask Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out.”

She added that the party leadership was refusing to take responsibility for the defeat, and that anyone pointing out the role of Tejashwi’s advisers was targeted and silenced.

There has been no response so far from the RJD or any member of the Yadav family regarding her claims.

Another blow for the family after Tej Pratap’s exit

Rohini’s breakaway comes only months after Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav’s elder son, was expelled from both the party and the family following issues related to his personal life. Tej Pratap then formed his own party and contested separately in the state elections, but without success.

Now, with Rohini announcing her separation from the family and quitting politics, the already strained family dynamics have worsened.

Two children of Lalu and Rabri Devi have now broken away publicly, one politically, and the other both politically and emotionally.

Political observers say this double blow could weaken the Yadav family’s influence at a time when their party, RJD, is already facing a major decline.

BJP hits out with 'patriarchal' allegation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the RJD over Rohini’s charges. Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP’s IT cell, said the slipper incident shows the family has a “patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality.”

He also said that despite Rohini giving her father a kidney, it was Tejashwi Yadav who was always supported more inside the family.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said that the 'anarchy' seen outside the RJD is clearly visible inside the family too. He questioned how leaders who cannot maintain peace in their own home can lead the state.

The BJP’s ally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, chose a softer approach. He said he considers all the Yadav siblings, Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, Misa Bharti, and Rohini, as his own brothers and sisters, and he hopes the family resolves the matter soon.

What this means for the RJD and Bihar politics

The timing of this public fallout is significant. Bihar’s political scene is very active after the NDA scored a huge win with 202 seats, capturing a three-fourths majority.

In contrast, the RJD has suffered one of its worst results in years. Many people are questioning the leadership decisions taken during the campaign and whether internal conflicts played a role.

Rohini’s allegations, coming right after Bihar election results, have raised further questions about how the party is run, who makes the decisions, and whether personal issues have been allowed to affect political choices.

The crisis also raises doubts about the long-term future of the Lalu Yadav political legacy, which has played a central role in Bihar politics for more than three decades.

For now, much depends on how the family responds, whether they address the allegations and whether the party can come together again after this large setback.

