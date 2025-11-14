Constable Priti Kumari of Bihar Police, stationed at counting centre in Hajipur during the 2025 Assembly elections, exemplifies dedication. With her young son Divyanshu by her side, she performs her dual role, disciplined officer and caring mother.

Amid the intense counting day in Bihar and the rising political noise across the state, one photograph from Hajipur stood out for its warmth and humanity. It showed Priti Kumari, a constable with the Bihar Police, holding her young child while performing election duty at ITI College, Harivanshpur, where counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 was underway. Her pictures are a reminder of dedication, resilience, and the unseen labour of women in public service.

A moment that captured strength and tenderness

Stationed at the counting centre since morning, Priti was fulfilling her duty as a disciplined police officer while also caring for her little boy, Divyanshu. The dual responsibility did not appear easy, yet she carried it with calm and focus. Her image, uniform, badge, and a child in her arms, symbolised the balance many working mothers navigate every single day.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh and several other officials praised her commitment, calling her a clear example of 'duty with dignity'. The admiration came not just from authorities but also from voters, election staff, and people online who found the moment touching in the middle of a tough and competitive election.

A warm story on a tense election day

The image appeared at a time when Bihar’s political battlefield was charged with excitement and anxiety. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), powered by the BJP and JD(U), crossed the 200-seat mark in the latest trends, placing it on the brink of another milestone victory. The alliance earlier secured 206 seats in the 2014 elections, and this year’s numbers showed it poised to reach a similar mark with a strong lead of 204 seats.

As results shaped up, Priti's dedication served as a humanising pause, proof that behind every vote and every booth lies a network of silent workers ensuring democracy moves smoothly.

NDA's strong comeback sets the political tone

The 2025 Assembly Elections saw the return of a confident and well-coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firmly beside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, signalling unity after a turbulent decade in Bihar politics. Their combined message emphasised welfare delivery, infrastructure growth, women-centric schemes, and stable administration.

This mix of Modi’s national strength and Nitish Kumar’s deep grassroots network formed a powerful partnership. As counting progressed, this partnership appeared to have shaped a huge electoral shift, placing the NDA far ahead of the Opposition.

Historic turnout reflected changing social currents

Bihar recorded a remarkable 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951. Women led the participation with an impressive 71.6%, outpacing men at 62.8%. This surge reflected not only rising civic awareness but also the appeal of welfare and safety schemes targeted at women.

Across districts, from rural panchayats to urban pockets, women voters played a central role in shaping the electoral outcome, and their presence was visible at polling booths and counting centres. Priti’s photo added another layer to the story of women's growing place in Bihar's public life.

Mahagathbandhan struggles to expand its reach

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by the RJD and Congress, struggled to match the NDA’s widespread impact. Early leads showed the Opposition bloc trailing badly, revealing deep structural challenges. Organisational lapses, mixed messaging, and Congress’s focus on 'vote theft' allegations weakened the alliance.

RJD entered the election with its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank, accounting for around 30% of Bihar’s electorate. Though historically reliable, this base was not enough in 2025. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was unable to expand support among Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Dalits, and aspirational young voters, groups that have, over the last decade, tilted towards the JD(U)-BJP combine.

Old formulas fall short in a new Bihar

The MY formula, shaped by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1990, once kept the RJD in power for 15 years. But in 2025, the electoral map reflected different social demands. The 2023 caste survey, heavily promoted by RJD as a tool for backward caste empowerment, did not translate into broader appeal.

Critics said the survey became more of a political slogan than a transformative policy idea. As a result, RJD’s narrow base proved limiting in an election shaped increasingly by development, welfare, and new aspirations.

While political equations shifted and numbers battled for dominance on election charts, Priti Kumari stood quietly against this noisy backdrop, an everyday story that captured the heart of Bihar.

Amid tallies, leads, swings and victory claims, the image of a mother in uniform doing her job offered a softer side to an otherwise intense day. Elections require the work of thousands of officers, many of whom juggle personal demands with national duty.

(With ANI inputs)