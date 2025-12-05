Image Credit : stockPhoto

You may now vote for who you want to win the season. Each registered spectator may select their favourite competitor by downloading the official Bigg Boss 19 app or going to the show's official website. Depending on the program's guidelines, supporters can also vote via partner sites or SMS (if accessible).

🚨 Prediction

FINAL VOTING TREND — BB19 🚨



1️⃣ #GAURAVKHANNA

2️⃣ #TANYAMITTAL

3️⃣ #PRANITMORE

4️⃣ #FARRHANABHATT

5️⃣ #AMAALMALIK



If the trend holds…

GAURAV vs TANYA will walk into the finale as the TOP 2 and be the ones to switch off the Bigg Boss 19 lights for the last time 🔥🏆… — Rana Y. (@YogeshRanaChd) December 3, 2025

Prepare all of your backup IDs, as each one can earn up to 99 votes every day. Give it your best and help your favourite win the grand finale!