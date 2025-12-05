Dhurandhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna; Check Real Age of Actors
Dhurandhar To Release Today On 5th December: Ranveer Singh To Akshay Khanna; Check the real age of the star cast of Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller. The film is set to become Ranveer Singh's major release in a long time
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is generating widespread buzz. This spy thriller is releasing on December 5th. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, who also helmed blockbusters like Uri.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Dhurandhar, is 40 years old. He has high hopes for this film and is looking for a hit.
Sara Arjun
Dhurandhar marks Sara Arjun's debut as a lead actress. She is the youngest in the film compared to the rest of the cast, at 20 years old.
R Madhavan
R. Madhavan's character in the film Dhurandhar is named Ajay Sanyal. He is 55 years old.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna will once again be seen in a negative role in the film Dhurandhar. His character is named Rehman, a dacoit. He is 50 years old.
Rakesh Bedi
The oldest actor in the film Dhurandhar is Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel, at 71 years old.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt plays Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhary Aslam in the film Dhurandhar. He is 66 years old.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal in the film Dhurandhar. It should be noted that Arjun is 53 years old.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.