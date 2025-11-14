Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old folk singer turned politician, has won the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga, becoming Bihar’s youngest MLA. She defeated RJD’s Binod Mishra by over 12,000 votes, giving the BJP its first win in this constituency.

Maithili Thakur, a well-known folk singer who entered politics only a few months ago, has created history in Bihar. The 25-year-old BJP candidate has won the Alinagar assembly seat in Darbhanga, becoming the state’s youngest MLA. She defeated RJD candidate Binod Mishra by more than 12,000 votes, making this the first time the BJP has ever won this constituency.

Her victory has brought attention not only because of her age, but also because Alinagar has a sizeable Muslim population and has never been considered a BJP stronghold in the past. The result marks a major achievement for the party in an otherwise challenging region.

An emotional celebration

After the results, Maithili Thakur posted a video on Instagram showing her surrounded by happy BJP workers celebrating her win. In the video, she is seen smiling warmly while also comforting her emotional mother by wiping away her tears. The clip has been widely shared, with supporters describing it as a moment that shows both joy and humility.

The celebration reflects how her political journey has been deeply personal. For many of her followers, the moment symbolises a daughter’s promise fulfilled and a family’s long struggle finally rewarded.

Her reaction: 'This feels like a dream'

Throughout the counting process, Maithili remained among the leading candidates. At one stage, she was ahead by 4,638 votes. After nine rounds, she had gathered 30,653 votes while Binod Mishra of the RJD had 26,015.

Speaking to ANI during the trends, she said, “This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me. This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency. I will serve my people as their daughter. Right now, I can only see Alinagar in front of me and how I can work for them.”

Her words show a tone of responsibility and simplicity that has connected strongly with young voters as well as women.

A rising face in the NDA’s massive wave

Her win comes at a time when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a landslide in Bihar. With the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership and the strong national appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the alliance is moving towards crossing the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly.

The impressive performance of the NDA indicates that voters have once again placed trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance model and the combined strength of the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

In this larger wave, Maithili Thakur’s victory stands out as one of the more symbolic and talked-about results, showcasing both political renewal and generational shift.

A journey shaped by music and hardship

Born on 25 July 2000 in Madhubani, Maithili Thakur grew up in Delhi’s Najafgarh. Her family had moved there after facing financial difficulties. Her father, a classical singer who had lost his job, turned fully to music to support the family and trained Maithili and her two brothers, Rishav and Ayachi.

Together, the three of them became a popular musical group performing classical and Maithili folk music. Over the years, Maithili’s videos gained millions of views online, turning her into one of the most recognised young folk singers in the country.

Her huge online following played an important role in drawing attention to her political campaign, especially among young voters who already admired her musical journey.

A seat with a new history

Alinagar has long been seen as a tough seat for the BJP. The area’s demographics and political history meant the party had never managed to win here until now. Maithili’s victory has changed that.

Before her win, the youngest MLA in Bihar had been Tauseef Alam, who became MLA at 26 in 2005. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also entered the Assembly at 26 in 2015. Maithili has now broken that record, bringing a new generational chapter into Bihar politics.

Her election marks an important moment where youth leadership, cultural influence, and political trust have come together. For many people who have seen her grow from a young singer to a public figure, her win feels like a story of dedication and hard work.

