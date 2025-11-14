The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 counting sparked a wave of memes on social media as NDA surged past 200 seats while the Mahagathbandhan fell far behind. Memes on Congress, RJD, JSP, and early trends flooded social media.

The counting for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025 brought not only numbers and political shifts but also a full wave of jokes, satire, and sharp memes across X. As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) raced ahead in early trends, social media lit up with posts capturing the mood of the state. From comments on Tejashwi Yadav’s trailing numbers to digs at Congress and Jan Suraaj, X was flooded with reactions as counting moved round by round.

NDA takes strong early lead across the state

By 2 pm, the NDA had crossed the 200-seat mark in the latest Election Commission trends. This put the alliance close to matching its 2010 performance, when it won 206 seats. In the 2025 trends, the NDA was leading in 201 seats, with the BJP ahead in 90, JD(U) in 82, LJP in 20, HAM(S) in 5, and RLM in 4. These strong numbers showed the alliance’s advantage across rural, semi-urban and urban belts of Bihar.

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, lagged far behind. The RJD was leading in 28 seats, Congress in 5, CPI(ML) in 2, and CPI(M) in 1, taking the total to 36. The BSP was ahead in one seat, while the AIMIM was leading in five seats.

This sharp difference between NDA and MGB created the perfect setting for a meme storm online.

Memes take over X as early trends become clear

As soon as the results started showing a wide gap, users on X began posting memes reflecting the political mood. Many were light-hearted, while others carried satire aimed at different parties and leaders.

One meme read: 'Nehru ji watching Congress' performance on his birthday.' Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November, the day counting was underway, and users used the moment to poke fun at Congress’ poor numbers. The party was leading in only four seats in the early trends.

Another viral post showed Tejashwi Yadav saying: "And when it was finally our turn to become Chief Minister, even the exit poll turned out to be correct." This meme pointed to the disappointment among MGB supporters as exit polls had predicted a decisive NDA win with Nitish Kumar likely to become Chief Minister again.

Some other memes at jibes at RJD leaders' poll performance:

Tejashwi Yadav trails in Raghopur as memes circulate

RJD leader and MGB's chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav became one of the most-searched political names on Google during the counting. Trends showed most searches coming from Himachal Pradesh, followed by Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Odisha. The most searched term was 'Tejashwi Yadav constituency'.

In the Raghopur seat, Tejashwi was trailing by 3,230 votes at 1:50 pm after 10 out of 30 rounds. BJP candidate and former MLA Satish Kumar was leading. The seat is important because Tejashwi has held it since 2015.

This result also reminded many of 2010, when Satish Kumar, then with JD(U), defeated Tejashwi’s mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi by a margin of 13,006 votes. Memes also resurfaced around this political rivalry.

Tej Pratap Yadav faces a major setback

Tejashwi’s estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav was also trending, with users posting memes about his performance in Mahua. Tej Pratap, who formed his own party Janshakti Janta Dal after his exit from RJD, was trailing by 26,041 votes after 11 of 26 rounds. He had secured only 12,061 votes, while LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh was leading.

Jan Suraaj’s disappointing debut becomes meme material

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), expected by some analysts to make the Bihar election a triangular contest, saw no early leads. The party was trailing in all seats, matching exit poll predictions which had estimated between 0 and 5 seats.

One meme showed Prashant Kishor asking: “Neechey se check kar.” (Check from the bottom.)

Another popular meme quoted Prashant Kishor himself saying: “Bahut peeche reh gaya na main?” (I’ve fallen far behind, haven’t I?) This joke was linked to Jan Suraaj’s poor performance.

Several memes compared JSP’s expectations to its performance, turning the party into one of the most-talked-about topics online.

Other key candidates show mixed performances

Apart from the big names in RJD and JSP, many well-known faces were also being closely tracked.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was leading in Tarapur, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was ahead in Lakhisarai, showing the strong position of the NDA’s top leadership.

In Chhapra, BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari was leading by 2,592 votes after 7 of 28 rounds. Multiple rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, combined with the NDA’s strong base among women voters, helped the BJP maintain an edge in the seat. Chhapra has been a consistent BJP stronghold in the last three elections.

Debutant singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur, contesting on a BJP ticket from Alinagar, was also performing strongly with a lead of 9,450 votes after 13 of 24 rounds, ahead of veteran Binod Mishra.

These individual performances added more fuel for memes, especially those praising NDA’s rise and highlighting the struggles of MGB candidates.

Election results 2025: Memes shaping the online mood

Bihar elections often generate humour, but the 2025 results have created a bigger meme wave than usual. The strong gap between NDA and MGB, the trailing of both Yadav brothers, and the zero showing for Jan Suraaj gave social media users plenty of material.

Memes ranged from nostalgia-driven political jokes, film references, and edited pictures to sarcastic captions about predictions, past elections, and family equations in Bihar politics. For many young users, memes became a way to follow results in a lighter, relatable format.

A dramatic day ends with NDA strengthening its position

As the day is progressing, it has become clear that the NDA was firmly on course to form the next government. With leads crossing 200 seats, the National Democratic Alliance seems set to achieve one of its strongest performances in recent years. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan is left to assess its weak numbers and the reasons behind the poor showing.

(With ANI inputs)