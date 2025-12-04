- Home
The Bigg Boss 19 finale is nearly here. On December 7, the winner will be announced as five contestants battle it out, with intense fights and fluctuating voting trends keeping fans hooked.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Excitement Builds
Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19 captured audiences across all age groups, keeping viewers glued to their screens. With the season drawing to a close, fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling grand finale.
Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 Contestants Battle for the Trophy
As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, only five contestants remain in the house: Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik. Fans are eagerly watching as these finalists fiercely compete for the winner’s coveted trophy.
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Heat Up
The Bigg Boss 19 house sees intense competition as fans actively vote for their favorite contestants. Voting trends are fluctuating constantly, making the race for the finale unpredictable and keeping viewers hooked on every update.
Bigg Boss 19: Top 3 Contenders Emerge
The competition among Bigg Boss 19 finalists is intense. Buzz suggests the likely top three contestants, with Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik currently leading the race for the coveted winner’s position.
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Leads Early Trends
Early voting trends indicate Gaurav Khanna is at the forefront in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Fan pages and predictions from The Khabri suggest he is the likely winner of this season.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date Announced
The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is set for December 7. Fans can live-stream the event on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM, while TV viewers can catch it on Colors TV from 10:30 PM.
