Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says

MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2008. With IPL 2023 tipped to be his last season, questions remain if he would be captaining the side. Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has given his final verdict.

Image credit: IPL

Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has also been a successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading the franchise to four IPL titles. Notably, he is the most extended reigning skipper in the tournament, leading the side since IPL's inception in 2008. Although he decided to step down from the role in IPL 2022, handing over the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, things didn't work out well with the latter, as the former was reinstated with the role. With IPL 2023 tipped to be Dhoni's final season, questions remain if he would be leading the side. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has issued clarity on the same.

According to a DNA report, Viswanathan confirmed Dhoni would lead CSK in IPL 2023. Viswanathan has also clarified in the past that when it comes to CSK, the 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter remains the preferred-choice skipper unless he would step down from the role by himself. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

However, when it came to Jadeja, Dhoni took back the role after CSK was off to a restless start. At the same time, Dhoni reasoned that the responsibility affected Jadeja's playing abilities.

