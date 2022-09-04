Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2008. With IPL 2023 tipped to be his last season, questions remain if he would be captaining the side. Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has given his final verdict.

    Image credit: IPL

    Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has also been a successful leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading the franchise to four IPL titles. Notably, he is the most extended reigning skipper in the tournament, leading the side since IPL's inception in 2008. Although he decided to step down from the role in IPL 2022, handing over the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, things didn't work out well with the latter, as the former was reinstated with the role. With IPL 2023 tipped to be Dhoni's final season, questions remain if he would be leading the side. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has issued clarity on the same.

    Image credit: IPL

    According to a DNA report, Viswanathan confirmed Dhoni would lead CSK in IPL 2023. Viswanathan has also clarified in the past that when it comes to CSK, the 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter remains the preferred-choice skipper unless he would step down from the role by himself.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

    Image credit: IPL

    However, when it came to Jadeja, Dhoni took back the role after CSK was off to a restless start. At the same time, Dhoni reasoned that the responsibility affected Jadeja's playing abilities.

    Image credit: IPL

    Since then, it has also been reported that Jadeja and Dhoni's relationship has taken a hit. The former has apparently stopped following CSK on his social media handles and removed all CSK-related posts from the platforms.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Super 4 tie to focus on top-order approach and Avesh Khan-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Super 4 tie to focus on top-order approach and Avesh Khan

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Sourav Ganguly pulls out of India Maharajas vs World Giants tie-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Sourav Ganguly pulls out of India Maharajas vs World Giants tie

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as Jadeja ruled out with knee injury; Axar Patel named replacement snt

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as injured Jadeja ruled out; Axar Patel named replacement

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Recent Stories

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish Pakora post goes viral netizens react gcw

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', netizens react

    football EPL 2022-23 english premier league: Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic - Antonio Conte on Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten run Fulham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic' - Conte on Tottenham's unbeaten run

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said - adt

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne worth Rs 2 39 crore stolen from London recovered in Pakistan gcw

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash RBA

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon