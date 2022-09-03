IPL 2023: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

Tom Moody reportedly parted ways as the head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad after mutual consent. Meanwhile, he has been replaced by Windies great Brian Lara, who will take charge from IPL 2023.

Image credit: Getty

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion SunRisers Hyderabad announced on Saturday that legendary former Windies batter Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as the side's head coach for IPL 2023. It will be the 53-year-old's maiden job as the coach of a Twenty20 (T20) side. The former Windies captain joined SRH as its strategic advisor and batting coach last December.

Image credit: Getty

Taking to its social media handles, SRH announced, "The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons." According to ESPNCricinfo, Moody and SRH terminated their relationship after mutual consent, as the Australian was in charge of the side for a couple of seasons. ALSO READ: IPL - Punjab Kings parts ways with Anil Kumble after deciding against renewing contract

Image credit: IPL

Moody had a thriving time with SRH between 2013 and 2019, with the side reaching the playoffs on five occasions and emerging champion in 2016. Fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss replaced the 56-year-old as head coach in 2020, and Moody returned to SRH as its director of cricket last year. However, with SRH finishing at the bottom in IPL 2021, with singly three wins, Moody was promoted to the coach's position.

Image credit: IPL