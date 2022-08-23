Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Who is the better batter? Wasim Akram shares strong opinion

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday in the 2022 Asia Cup T20. Comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are being made again. However, Wasim Akram feels it's too early to compare the two.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has struggled for runs over the past couple of years. However, legendary former Pakistani all-rounder, Wasim Akram feels that Kohli remains one of the all-time greats. Also, he thinks that comparing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with him is a tad premature at this stage. All eyes will be on Kohli when India meets Pakistan in its Asia Cup T20 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Kohli will be coming into the game all fresh, having taken a break during the away series against the Windies and Zimbabwe. While he has been through an extended grey patch, with no international century since November 2019, the much younger Babar appears to be at his peak, doing well across formats.

    Image credit: Getty

    "First of all, let me say that criticism from Indian fans against Kohli has been unnecessary. He is one of the greatest of all time, not just in this era. He still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad. As they say, class is forever, and that is Virat Kohli. I hope he doesn't come back to form against Pakistan. Still, he will come back eventually," said Akram during a virtual Star Sports interactive session with former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

    ALSO READ: BEN STOKES OPENS UP ABOUT DECISION TO RETIRE, HOW ODI CAN BE IMPROVED, IPL 2023 AND MORE

    Image credit: Getty

    About Babar's comparison with Kohli, the former Pakistani skipper ascribed, "The comparisons are only natural. People used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar when we played. Before that, it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath and Zaheer Abbas."

    Image credit: Getty

    "Babar has been very consistent because he has got the correct technique. He is starving and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early. Babar is on the right track to where Virat Kohli is, but comparing him with him at this stage is too early. But, he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats," guessed Akram.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE delayed

    Image credit: Getty

    'Shaheen's absence a significant setback for Pakistan'
    Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, who had unnerved India's top order during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to set up a 10-wicket triumph, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury. Akram believes Shaheen's absence impacts Pakistan significantly, as he counted him among the top bowlers in world cricket.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Shaheen Afridi will be missed a lot. He is important because of the new ball. In this format, if you have to restrict the opposition by taking early wickets, that is what he does. He attacks the stumps in all formats. There was criticism when he did not take a break, but he is only 22," Akram inferred.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: 'This one is for my dad' - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Shaheen] has a knee injury that takes time to heal, and you always fear it might come back. He is one of the world's top three bowlers, so a significant setback for Pakistan. There is still pace in the bowling department, but there is no variation. They all are right-handers," Akram regretted.

    Image credit: Getty

    'Looking forward to Surya'
    Among the Indian players, Akram looks forward to seeing Suryakumar Yadav. "I saw him first when I was with KKR. He played a couple of shots, which is a very unusual shot to master. Since he got into the Indian squad, he has been a treat to watch. He is a 360-degree player," he said.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ZIM 2022, 3RD ODI - GILL'S TON TRUMPS RAZA'S CENTURY IN SERIES SWEEP FOR INDIA; FANS THRILLED

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Closely contested
    The Pakistan great also predicted it would be the most closely fought Asia Cup ever, drastically reducing the team gap. "It will be the best Asia Cup ever, in my opinion. Earlier, there used to be India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But now, all teams are dangerous, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh," concluded Akram.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: This one is for my dad - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: 'This one is for my dad' - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill ton trumps Sikandar Raza century in series sweep for India against Zimbabwe; fans thrilled-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Gill's ton trumps Raza's century in series sweep for India; fans thrilled

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes

    IPL Indian Premier League: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR Kolkata Knight Riders head coach-ayh

    IPL: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR head coach

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat

    Recent Stories

    Release Anubrata Mondal otherwise...: West Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

    Release Anubrata Mondal otherwise...: West Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh - adt

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh

    Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in white dress RBA

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in white dress (Pictures)

    5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack gcw

    5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack

    Haddi FIRST look Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag looks unrecognisable RBA

    Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag, looks unrecognisable; fan says: ‘mind blowing'

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon