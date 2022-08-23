IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: 'This one is for my dad' - Shubman Gill on his maiden ODI century

India ensured a 13-run win in the final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday. Thus, India has secured a 3-0 clean sweep, thanks to Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century that he dedicated to his dad.

His heart was racing when he moved to the 90s. Also, the fear of losing out on that elusive hundred did grip his mind. Nonetheless, Shubhman Gill was determined to make it count this time, especially after he got a bit of "schooling" from his father. The 22-year-old had made his International debut in a One-Day International (ODI) in 2019. In this tie, he scored 130 off 97 balls, while India posted 289/8 against Zimbabwe, thus completing a 3-0 clean sweep of the hosts with a 13-run success.

"My heart was beating when I got into the 90s. I had got out in the 90s thrice before and never got a hundred in International cricket. It's always special to get a hundred," Gill said during the presentation. Gill also topped the run chart in the series, scoring 245 runs at an average of 122.50, and was adjudged both man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series.

Known to have all the classical strokes in his repertoire, Gill, who has played 11 Tests and nine ODIs, has often been criticised for not being able to convert his good starts. In the second ODI, he threw his wicket away for 33 despite doing some sublime stroke-making. Dedicating his maiden ODI century to his father, Lakhwinder Singh, he revealed that he got a bit of "schooling" from his father after getting out for cheap in the second match a couple of days back.

"My father has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling the day before yesterday when I was out 33. So, this one is for my dad. The bat was pretty good, and I changed it after my 50, as I wanted to save it," added Gill.

Asked if he was targetting a particular bowler, Gill replied: "[Sikandar] Raza, [Brad] Evans were bowling well, and it was crucial to target the [other] bowlers. I was trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. I just tried to time the ball and not hit it hard," he said about his knock."

Indian skipper KL Rahul was also all-praise for Gill, stating, "I've not seen him over-confident, and that requires composure. To show that temperament despite not having played a lot of Internationals is good. He has batted well throughout the series and did well in the West Indies and the IPL. It's pleasing to the eye when he bats and good to see him use his form and score runs."

It was also a comeback series for Rahul, who had undergone a sports hernia surgery post IPL, where he had led debutant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a playoff finish. "It's good to be back. It feels good to be in the middle. I fielded about 120 overs and spent some time in the middle with the bat. I am tired of coming back after a couple of months. But, this is what we all want to do, playing for India," he concluded.

