IPL 2022: When Dhoni pulled CSK's new captain 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the first season of the tournament, stepped down as captain on Thursday.

Just two days before the start of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were jolted by a decision that sent a wave of mixed emotions. Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK captain and passed the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday.

The Chennai-based franchise confirmed the news on their website, adding that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

Also read: IPL 2022: Raina backs new CSK captain Jadeja; questioned for not thanking Dhoni

Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, will become the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The all-rounder has been part of the Yellow Army since 2012 and only played for the different franchises in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was suspended.

Over the years, Jadeja has done wonders with the bat and the ball for CSK and is one of the finest fielders in IPL. An impressed Dhoni, who used to be an avid Twitter user during his early captaincy day, had posted a series of hilarious tweets poking fun at 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja.

Taking to Twitter on April 9, 2013, the former Indian skipper had teased the all-rounder by saying, "God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja."

Three days later, Dhoni posted another tweet pulling Jadeja's leg in which he had said, "Sir jadeja was upset abt only 1 t20 match in a bilateral series so BCCI came up with the idea of IPL.so all the fans of ipl plz thank SRJ."

Dhoni's hilarious tweets about Jadeja had become an instant hit among the fans and followers of the Chennai Super Kings franchise at the time. Here's a look at a few more tweets:

Bought by CSK via the tie-breaker rule in 2012, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings also opted to spend heavily on the Indian all-rounder, who was the first player retained by the defending champions for the 15th season.

Also read: IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

CSK had acquired the services of Jadeja for INR 16 crore, while Dhoni opted to take a pay cut to help Chennai strengthen its squad. CSK also retained opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Moeen Ali for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The defending champions will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.