Steven Smith's luxurious Sydney mansion sold; here's how much it fetched him

Steven Smith is one of the highly-paid Australian cricketers. However, he has sold his luxurious mansion in Sydney, which has drawn big bucks.

Image credit: Steve Smith/Instagram

Former Australian skipper and top-order batter Steven Smith is renowned for his exquisite batting and is an integral part of the so-called big-four, alongside Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. Being a top cricketer means he is among the highest-paid cricketers across the globe. As a result of the fortunes he earned, Smith owned a luxurious mansion in Sydney. However, he has decided to sell the same, which drew around $8.4 million during the sale. It is reported that the Australian sold the mansion for AU$12.38 million, double what he had paid to own the luxury.

Smith's mansion, which happens to be on Sydney’s Kings Road, was auctioned Thursday. A couple of buyers expressed genuine interest in owning the same, and the bidding amount was far more significant than the $6.6 million mark in 2020. “Bidding opened with an offer of $11.5million [NZD], and soon two would-be buyers pushed the sale price beyond the $12m mark”, a report from Sydney Morning Herald read. ALSO READ: 'I DON'T THINK HE WILL BE A CERTAINTY' - WASIM JAFFER QUESTIONS VIRAT KOHLI'S PLACE IN T20I SIDE

The mansion happens to be a huge one, with a 766sqm block and possesses quite some striking features. It includes a cinema, heated pool, and fireplace, while it also gives out views of the harbour. One of the reasons that the bidding began on a bonus price as Smith and his wife Dani Willis spent $560,000 on renovating it.

