'I don't think he will be a certainty' - Wasim Jaffer questions Virat Kohli's place in T20I side

With India's premier all-format batter Virat Kohli going through a lean patch, Wasim Jaffar doesn't think Kohli's place is guaranteed in the T20 side ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

A mediocre 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) to continue a general lean patch for Virat Kohli makes him a question for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Indian side, according to Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffar. In the absence of Kohli and various other seniors, some young guns at the top of the order have taken their opportunity in the series against South Africa, Ireland and England. Following an impressive series against South Africa, Ishan Kishan is India's number one batter in the ICC rankings. Kishan made series-leading 206 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 150 against the Proteas at home.

Deepak Hooda, who did not play in the series against South Africa, has become India's in-form top-order T20 batter in the last few games. He scored a century and a half-century against Ireland before scoring another fifty in India's first practice match. Last night, Hooda scored an intent-filled quickfire 33 runs off 17 balls against England. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Pressure on Virat Kohli with youngsters proving their point

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said, "Kohli plays, there's no doubt about it, but his form will be considered. His IPL strike rate hasn't been great. He's not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling, which will be considered, but not straight away."

"I'd say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches, and then, probably, selectors will take a call, but I don't think he'll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned, and I think we need to keep looking at the future," added Jaffer.

While Kohli has undoubtedly gone through a lean patch in his general international form and the IPL, the batter has been less affected in T20 Internationals during his slump. Last year, Kohli was the man of the series against England during the 5-match home T20 series. In the T20 World Cup, Kohli scored a half-century in one of his only innings. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I - Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

