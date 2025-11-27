After a humiliating Test whitewash against South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir faces mounting criticism over poor selections and strategy. Despite consecutive home series sweeps and a weak Test record under him, the BCCI is unlikely to act now.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing immense scrutiny after his side suffered a humiliating Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. Following a defeat in the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata, India received an even heavier blow in the second match, losing by a huge margin of 408 runs in Guwahati, handing South Africa’s first series sweep on Indian soil since the 1999-2000 tour.

This was the second consecutive Test series whitewash at home, after having been beaten by New Zealand 0-3 last year. Team India’s two humiliating Test series sweeps at the hands of the touring opponents at home came under the head coach Gautam Gambhir, raising serious questions about his leadership, selection strategy, and the team’s overall direction during his tenure.

Gautam Gambhir’s team selections and strategy have often come under scrutiny, with critics arguing that his constant experimentation, heavily relying on the all-rounders, and reluctance to back red-ball specialist players have contributed significantly to Team India’s decline in Test cricket.

‘Sack Gambhir’ Chorus Grows Louder

After India’s yet another Test series whitewash at home, there has been a massive demand by fans and cricket enthusiasts to sack Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, as Team India has struggled to maintain dominance in red-ball cricket on home soil. India were the force to reckon with in Tests at home for 12 years, but the recent back-to-back whitewashes have shattered that aura of invincibility, prompting many to question whether Gambhir’s approach has disrupted the team’s stability in the longest format of the game.

Gautam Gambhir is well aware of the growing chorus of dissatisfaction surrounding his tenure, but he left it to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a call on his future as a head coach.

“It’s up to the BCCI to decide. I said it in my press conference when I took over as head coach: ‘Indian cricket is important, I am not important’. And I sit here, saying exactly the same thing,” Gambhir said at the press conference after the Guwahati Test defeat.

In the last 12 months, India managed to win only one Test series, lost three, and drew one, highlighting a sharp decline in consistency and raising further concerns about the team’s preparedness, planning, execution, and adaptability under Gambhir.

Will Gambhir be Sacked as Head Coach?

Gautam Gambhir’s future as head coach has come under heavy scrutiny following another Test series whitewash at home, raising questions about whether he will be sacked from his role. However, the BCCI will not take any action against the former India opener.

Speaking to the Indian Express, a BCCI official ruled out any immediate decisions regarding the future of Gautam Gambhir, given that the T20 World Cup is around the corner and his contract runs till 2027. However, the BCCI will speak to the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, on the way forward.

“The BCCI will not rush into taking any decision. The team is in a transition phase. As far as coach Gautam Gambhir is concerned, we will not take any decision on him as the World Cup is around the corner and his contract is till the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI will speak to selectors and team management going ahead, but there won’t be any knee-jerk action,” the BCCI official said.

Gautam Gambhir’s record as a coach in Tests is not so impressive, winning seven matches, losing 10, and two draws in 19 games over the last 14 months, with a winning percentage of with win percentage of just 36.84%, underlining how badly the team’s Test form has collapsed during his tenure.

However, Gambhir is expected to continue as India’s head coach for the upcoming international fixtures, including the white-ball series against South Africa and New Zealand, and the T20 World Cup 2026