Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was stranded at Guwahati Airport after his Air India Express flight to Hyderabad was delayed and cancelled without notice. He called it his ‘worst airline experience’; the airline cited operational issues.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was left stranded at the Guwahati Airport after his flight was delayed without any official communication, leaving him and his fellow passengers stuck and frustrated. Siraj was part of Team India in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa and was leaving for home after the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Team India suffered yet another humiliating Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa on home soil. After losing the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs, India suffered a crushing 408-run defeat, their biggest ever loss by runs — handing South Africa a 2-0 series sweep. This was the second consecutive Test series whitewash at home, after having been defeated by New Zealand 0-3 last year.

Mohammed Siraj struggled to make an impact in the two-match Test series against South Africa, as he picked just six wickets at an average of 29.00 in four innings.

‘Worst Airline Experience’

Following the second Test defeat in Guwahati, Team India players departed for their homes or the next venue for the first ODI match against South Africa. However, Mohammed Siraj’s return home in Hyderabad was thrown into chaos after his scheduled flight was delayed for hours without any update from the staff.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Siraj stated that the Air India Express flight was delayed by four hours without any official communication from the airline staff and shared his experience as ‘worst’ while advising his followers not to choose the airline for future travel.

“Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning,” Team India pacer wrote.

“This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger. Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand. @AirIndiaX,” he added.

This was not the first time Air India has been in the news for operational delays and poor passenger communication. In the past as well, the airline, owned by the Tata Group, has faced criticism from passengers over delays and lack of timely updates. Following the Ahmedabad Crash, Air India has continued to face scrutiny over safety procedures and operational management.

Air India Response

After Mohammed Siraj put out a tweet expressing his frustration over a flight delay, which left him and his fellow passengers stranded at the Guwahati Airport, Air India responded to the Indian pacer’s concerns.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Air India Express expressed their regret for the inconvenience caused while confirming that the flight was ‘cancelled’ due to operational issues and assured of necessary assistance.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements,” Air India Express replied.

“We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support,” the airline added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is not part of the ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will begin on November 30, with the opening match taking place at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.