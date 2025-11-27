- Home
- Ashes 2025: Why England Players Should Play Pink-Ball Practice Match Before the Gabba Test?
England skipped a crucial pink-ball practice match ahead of the Gabba Test, drawing criticism. Key risks include lack of adaptation to day/night conditions, unfamiliar pink-ball behaviour, and missed match practice after losing the first Ashes Test.
England to Skip Pink-Ball Practice Match ahead of The Gabba Test
Australia and England will lock horns in the second Ashes Test of the series, which is a Pink-Ball Test, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4. Australia are currently leading 1-0 in the five-match Ashes 2025 series against England.
Ahead of the Pink-Ball Test, Australia and England are scheduled to play the practice match under lights at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 29. The match will be between Prime Minister’s XI and England Lions, with players from the main teams using it as an opportunity to prepare for the Day/Night Test. However, the majority of the England players opted to skip the practice match, which received criticism from the former players, including Michael Vaughan, who called it ‘amateurish’.
On that note, let’s take a look at why England players should practice in a Pink-Ball practice match before the Gabba Test.
1. Familiarity with Playing Under Lights
Playing a Test match with a Pink Ball is completely different from playing with the traditional red ball, as the pink ball behaves differently under lights. The pink ball is coated, as it retains the shine and visibility under floodlights, given that its surface wears differently and it can deteriorate faster than the red ball, in terms of swing, seam, and bounce, which can change batting and bowling conditions significantly during day-night sessions.
The England players’ participation in the Pink-Ball practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI would have been crucial for adjusting to the unique challenges of batting and bowling under lights, helping them fine-tune their technique and strategies ahead of the Gabba Test in Brisbane. With a not-so-impressive record in the Pink-Ball Test, losing five out of seven matches, England cannot afford to head into The Gabba Test unprepared.
2. Giving Batters a Chance to Adjust Seam Movement
Having net sessions or playing with a red ball will not replicate the conditions of playing in the Day/Night Test, where the pink ball’s seam and swing behave differently, giving batters only limited preparation. The ball movement under the floodlights is completely different from what batters experience with the red ball during morning and afternoon sessions of the Test match.
If the England players participate in a practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI before the Pink Ball Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, their batters would gain valuable experience of adjusting to the seam movement in the Day/Night Test, timing their shots under the lights, and adapting their technique to the unique challenges of playing in day-night conditions.
3. Match Readiness After Loss in Perth Opener
England, led by Ben Stokes, had a disastrous start to the Ashes 2025, losing the series opener by eight wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The visitors were bundled twice across two days, leaving them short on confidence and highlighting the need for a competitive warm-up before heading into the Pink Ball Test. The England players’ decision to skip the practice match against the Prime Minister’s Playing XI could leave them underprepared for the unique challenges of The Gabba.
Having lost the Ashes series opener with the red ball, England cannot afford to enter the Pink-Ball Test at The Gabba without a practice match, batters and bowlers need time to adjust to the different conditions and regain confidence to bounce back from the Perth defeat.
4. Giving Seam Bowlers an Edge
Apart from batters, seamers or fast bowlers also need preparation for the Pink-Ball Test. Since England and Australia are expected to rely heavily on their seamers, fast bowlers need a practice match in order to assess how the pink ball will behave under lights, its swing patterns and variable bounce, allowing them to strategise and bowl effectively.
Playing a practice match will allow the England bowlers, especially seamers, to understand what work the pitch and lighting will do, and help bowlers and batsmen alike adjust strategy accordingly. With key England pacers, including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse, expected to skip the pink ball practice match, the team risks entering the Gabba Test underprepared, lacking crucial insights into the ball’s behaviour and reducing their effectiveness in exploiting seam and swing conditions.
5. Reducing Risk of Tactical Surprises
Pink-Ball Test often bring unexpected challenges in terms of ball movement, visibility, and pitch behaviour under the floodlights. With England’s poor Pink-Ball Record, skipping a practice match increases the likelihood of getting caught off-guard by Australia’s tactics, leaving the visitors and reducing their ability to respond effectively to the changing conditions at the Gabba.
A warm-up match before the Pink-Ball Test allows the teams to plan their field placements, batting order, and bowling rotations in realistic conditions, reducing the risk of being caught off-guard in a high-stakes Test in Brisbane. Heading into the Day/Night Test in Brisbane underprepared will likely lead to early mistakes and put England on the back foot, just like in the Perth Opener.
