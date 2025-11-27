- Home
Suresh Raina Birthday: Check Net Worth, Lifestyle, Luxury Car Collection of Ace Cricketer
Suresh Raina Birthday: Suresh Raina, fondly known as ‘Mr. IPL’, celebrates his 39th birthday today. Rising from a modest background to building a net worth of over Rs 200 crore, he stands among India’s wealthiest former cricketers
From a Middle-Class Childhood to International Cricket
Celebrating his 39th birthday today, Suresh Raina rose from a modest middle-class family to become one of India’s most admired cricketers. Reports estimate his 2025 net worth between Rs 200 and 215 crore. His discipline—waking up at 4–5 am to train at the railway ground—eventually placed him among India’s richest former cricketers.
IPL Transformed His Earnings
Thanks to his consistent IPL performances, Raina came to be known as ‘Mr. IPL’. Analysts believe he earned over Rs 110 crore solely from IPL salaries. Several seasons brought him contracts up to Rs 11 crore, which significantly boosted his financial standing.
Steady Income from Commentary, Leagues, and Business
Even after retiring from international cricket, Raina continues to earn Rs 7–10 crore annually. His income comes from commentary, domestic and foreign T20 leagues, brand endorsements, social media promotions, and his business ventures. His investments in food, fitness, skincare, and real estate sectors now hold valuations worth several crores.
A Luxury Lifestyle Backed by Smart Wealth Growth
Raina owns lavish homes and multiple property investments in Delhi-NCR. His luxury car collection—featuring Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi—reflects his refined lifestyle. Rising from a simple life in Muradnagar, he now commands a net worth of over Rs 200 crore.
