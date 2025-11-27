After India’s 0‑2 home Test whitewash to South Africa, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant apologized for the team’s poor showing, admitting they didn’t play well enough, but fans slammed his captaincy and criticized the team’s ongoing decline.

Team India’s stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant has issued an apology to the fans following the humiliating Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. Following a defeat in the Kolkata Test by 30 runs, India were handed an even heavier blow in the second Test, losing by a huge margin of 408 runs in the Guwahati Test, handing South Africa’s first series sweep on Indian soil since the 1999-2000 tour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the second consecutive time, Team India suffered a Test series whitewash at home, after having been beaten by New Zealand 0-3 last year. The recently concluded Guwahati Test witnessed not only the batting collapse in both innings, but also the worst-ever home Test defeat, a 408-run loss, that sealed a 2–0 series sweep, marking South Africa’s first series win in India in 25 years.

Team India endured a series of on-field failures, with batters and bowlers struggling to handle South Africa’s disciplined attack, leaving fans frustrated over the team’s decline in Test cricket over the last one year.

‘We Didn't Play Good Enough Cricket’

A day after the Guwahati Test defeat, resulting in a Test series whitewash, Rishabh Pant stated on his social media. The flamboyant southpaw, who stepped in as captain after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Guwahati Test, did not shy away from admitting the fact that the team was completely outplayed by South Africa and apologised for not living up to the expectations of the games in the series.

“There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant led Team India for the first time in Test cricket, but the team struggled under his captaincy, failing to cope with South Africa’s disciplined attack and suffering a historic 408-run defeat that sealed a 0–2 series whitewash at home.

Fans Furious at Rishabh Pant

After Rishabh Pant released a statement, wherein he apologised to the fans for India’s Test debacle against South Africa, many supporters expressed their frustration on social media, criticising the team’s performance and captaincy.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts refused to accept Rishabh Pant’s apology for the Test series whitewash against South Africa and slammed his poor captaincy. While others urged Rishabh Pant to tell Gautam Gambhir to accept his mistakes.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Following a humiliating Guwahati Test defeat and series whitewash, Team India slipped to No.5 spot on the WTC Points Table, with four wins and as many losses, with a points percentage (PCT) of just 48.15 %.