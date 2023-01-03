IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India is squaring off against Sri Lanka in the opening Mumbai T20I on Tuesday. As both teams prepare to draw first blood, here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions, where to watch and other details.

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Team India is all set to get 2023 underway, and it all starts with the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) home series to neighbour Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, the two sides clash in the opening contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams would be despairing to get off to a winning start. Although this format would be the least of concerns for both this year, given the ICC World Cup 2023 ahead, they would not let the momentum slip and try taking positives from this match, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Meanwhile, we present the hottest fantasy XI picks, probable XI, predictions, where to watch and other game details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Pramod Madushan/Dilshan Madushanka.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Yadav, Rajapaksa, Nissanka
    Yadav is a no-brainer here for being Mr 360 in the format, while Rajapaksa will be a force in the top order, as he has been doing so of late, whereas Nissanka has been a vital cog for the Lankans in the middle order.

    Wicketkeepers: Mendis and Kishan
    Both the openers have been in prolific form and are must-haves here.

    All-rounders: De Silva, Pandya and Hasaranga
    De Silva has been doing decently across departments, and the Lankans would be relying on his abilities to make an impact in this tie, and so would Pandya for India. As for Hasaranga, he has been lethal with his orthodox spins, making him a no-brainer here.

    Bowlers: Chahal, Arshdeep and Theeshana
    Chahal is a must-have, given that he is India's top spinner in the format, while pacer Arshdeep has been steady in the same, whereas Theeshana has risen of late in the format, making him one of the pacers to watch out for, who can well impact in the tie.

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 3, 2023 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with better form and talent

