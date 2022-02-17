  • Facebook
    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Manoj Tiwary in Bengal XI; first player to play as Cabinet Minister

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is being played from Thursday. Bengal is taking on Baroda. Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwary of the former has scripted history in the tournament.

    After two years of uncertainty, the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is finally back to its schedule. From Thursday, the opening phase of the tournament got underway in various cities. Bengal is taking on Baroda at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in one of the matches, while the former’s Manoj Tiwary has scripted history.

    The 36-year all-rounder was elected in the playing XI for Bengal, having scored 8,965 First-Class (FC) runs, besides grabbing 31 wickets. As Tiwary took the field on Thursday, he scripted history by becoming the first Cabinet Minister to feature in the competition to date. For those unaware, he happens to be the minister of state for youth affairs and sports for the West Bengal government, having won for Trinamul Congress during the 2021 elections, representing the Shibpur Assembly.

    Speaking ahead of his Ranji game, he told The Telegraph, “I was very clear from the day I joined politics that I will continue to play the game. It is my passion and driving force too. I said this to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and she not only permitted me but also encouraged me to continue playing the sport I love most.”

    “I have worked a lot on my fitness. I am in perfect shape to play for Bengal. My main focus is to do well for my state in Ranji Trophy. I have played a few practice games and club games as well. In the last few days, I have been timing the ball well, and I am confident of doing well for Bengal again,” Tiwary added.

    He had a stellar season in 2019-20, scoring 707 runs for Bengal and finishing as the highest run-scorer for the side. He led the side into the final, only to lose to Saurashtra. He was also a team member in the finals of the 2005-2006 and 2006-2007 seasons. Having represented the side for over a couple of decades, he is determined this time to win the coveted trophy, something that he hasn’t won to date.

    “The start of the tournament is going to be important for the team and me. I am ready to give my best. I want to win the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. I will try to be the highest run-getter for my team. I have a team in my constituency, and they look after day-to-day affairs. If anything urgent comes up, I am just a phone call away,” concluded Tiwary.

