'Kohli or Williamson are trouble if they get set', warns Ravi Shastri ahead of IND vs NZ CT 2025 final (WATCH)

Ravi Shastri named Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra as key players for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. While backing India as slight favorites, he warned against New Zealand’s big-match temperament, recalling past defeats and emphasizing their ability to excel under pressure.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 3:16 PM IST

Former India coach and cricketing icon Ravi Shastri named Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and young sensation Rachin Ravindra as key players to watch in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

“Right now, looking at form, I’d say Kohli. When these guys get going and you allow them to get their first 10-15 runs, they become dangerous. Whether it’s Williamson or Kohli—once they settle in, they can take the game away,” Shastri explained.

He also praised Rachin Ravindra, calling him a player with immense talent and temperament, especially in high-stakes matches. The left-hander impressed in the semi-final against South Africa, smashing his fifth ODI century in an ICC event.

“I love the way he moves at the crease. There’s a fluency in his batting—he cuts, sweeps, plays fast bowlers with ease. You don’t score centuries in big tournaments just like that; he’s got something special,” Shastri added.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri acknowledged India’s dominant run in the tournament, which included a group-stage win against the Kiwis. However, he was quick to point out that New Zealand has often risen to the occasion in crucial matches.  

“If there’s one team that can beat India, it’s New Zealand. So India starts as favorites—but only just,” Shastri remarked.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

This final is a repeat of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash in Nairobi, where New Zealand stunned India with a four-wicket victory.  

For India, this final presents a golden opportunity to avenge past defeats at the hands of New Zealand, including the heartbreak of the 2000 Champions Trophy final and the loss in the inaugural World Test Championship.  

