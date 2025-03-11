Income Tax Monitoring: Are your Social Media and emails being watched? Read details

The government has taken new measures to prevent tax evasion. This will give tax authorities the right to access social media accounts, emails, and bank accounts.

Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

IT Department Access To Social Media: To prevent tax evasion, the government is intensifying its efforts and introducing new measures to strengthen the power of the Income Tax Department. From April 1, 2026, tax authorities will enhance their legal rights to access an individual's social media accounts, emails, bank accounts, online investment platforms, and trading accounts. However, these powers will only be used if tax evasion is suspected, ensuring that investigations are based on concrete evidence.

Income Tax Department

According to an Economic Times report, authorities have the power to review financial records if the department believes a taxpayer holds undisclosed income, gold, jewelry, valuable assets, or property without paying the required tax under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This measure aims to tighten the grip on individuals who try to hide their wealth and avoid paying taxes.


Digital Tax Search

Currently, Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, allows authorities to conduct searches and seize assets when they have reasonable grounds to suspect undisclosed income or property. This rule ensures that tax authorities operate within legal limits and target those who intentionally conceal taxable assets. This law already empowers officials to search premises, but their investigative scope will now expand significantly.

IT Department Powers

Under existing laws, if authorities suspect that assets are hidden behind locked doors or vaults and they do not have the keys, they can legally enter them. Furthermore, authorities can access digital records, including social media activity, emails, and online financial accounts, to uncover hidden wealth.

New Income Tax Bill 2026

Section 247 of the proposed Income Tax Bill further empowers authorities to bypass digital security measures such as passwords and access codes when searching for undisclosed assets. This broad scope is said to strengthen the government's ability to monitor and punish tax evaders.

