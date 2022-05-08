New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root's batting position

Ben Stokes is the new England captain in Test cricket. As he takes over the reins from Joe Root, he has revealed the former skipper's batting position.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is now the new Test skipper of England. He takes over the reins from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role last month after England's disastrous performance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC), where it is currently placed at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, fans have been wondering what could be Root's batting position under Stokes.

While Root was the captain, he had been regularly batting at number four, while he recently moved a spot up to number three against the Windies. However, Stokes has affirmed that Root will be back to his usual number four position. The former skipper averages 51.27 at the spot, 12 runs more than number three. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"I've already spoken with Joe. I've asked him to go back to four, and I'm going to be at six. Wherever Joe bats, he gets runs, but his best position is at four. Joe will probably be averaging 90 now instead of 60 [in 2021], so it'll be good," Stokes was quoted as saying by ECB.

"I feel him at four and me at six gives us some experience in that gap. So, you can see where the places are opening up for people to put their hands up: it's three and five. I now feel I have to follow a lot more of the county games now to see who is scoring runs rather than just checking the Durham score," added Stokes. ALSO READ: "Want to have selfless cricketers" - Ben Stokes on being appointed England Test skipper

As for England's bowling, Stokes has asserted that veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be back in the contention. At the same time, Ollie Robinson could return to the fray after some promising performances for Sussex in the continuing County Championship 2022. Sam Curran is another man he names, who has been faring for Surrey. However, apprehensions lurk for the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Olly Stone.

