IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane reveals how CSK and MS Dhoni's leadership has allowed him to express himself

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings has been on a winning spree after a turbulent start. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has reinvented himself with the franchise, especially under leader MS Dhoni, and here's how he has done it.

Ajinkya Rahane has credited talisman MS Dhoni's leadership for his transformation at former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the veteran Indian batter continued to wow fans with his never-seen-before power hitting in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahane slammed his second half-century of the season, an eye-popping 29-ball 71 not out, to lead CSK's 49-run rout of former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. "The only thing I tell you... I enjoyed my knock. Happy that we won this match," Rahane said at the post-match press conference. Giving credit to Dhoni, Rahane said he needed an opportunity to rediscover his form, something the ICC World Cup-winning skipper gave him. "You can learn many things when you play under Mahi Bhai [MS Dhoni]. As a batter and cricketer, you always want to grow. The format is evolving. I feel you have to keep growing and developing your skills as an individual," he said.

Rahane has 209 runs from five innings with an average of 52.25 this season. And his tournament strike rate -- 199.04 -- is the highest among specialist batters. "My preparation has always been good. I always tried to improve myself and develop one or two new shots. I can show my shots because of my preparation and the opportunity given by CSK," said Rahane.

"Can't show how good I am if I'm not playing"

Rahane was with KKR last season and got a limited opportunity to play under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. He played seven matches and scored 133 runs at a strike rate of under 104. The 34-year-old batter, who lost his place in the Test side after the series in South Africa in January last year, got a new lease on life after being bought by the Dhoni-led side.

CSK was the only side that bid for Rahane at his base price of ₹50 lakh. "The turning point is here I'm getting chances to play. I was pleased when CSK picked me. They allowed me to play and express myself. As you see, I was not able to play one-two years ago. And, if you don't play matches, how would you show what shots you have in your armoury? You can't show them your stroke-making if you are not playing consistently," Rahane said.

Asked whether the stunning knock responded to the snub he got at KKR, Rahane said: "You guys have to decide that. For me, it's all about doing well for CSK. I let my bat do the talking."

"Best is yet to come"

Sidelined from the Indian team, Rahane's form may open the window for a comeback in the white-ball format. Rahane last played Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in 2016 and has not played a One-Day International (ODI) since 2018. But, Rahane wants to live in the present and keep doing well for CSK.

"Naturally, there will be talks when someone does well. I'm happy that people are saying good things about me and thinking about me. But my job is to stay in the moment, think about one match at a time and contribute generously to CSK. My best is yet to come. I enjoyed all the knocks [this season]. I want to keep batting the same way, contributing to the team, and not overthinking about myself, the results and the outcome. If I do that, I will be delighted," he said.

