IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued its hot winning streak. On Sunday, it overcame the challenge from former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), winning by seven runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As RCB has risen to the fifth spot, stand-tin skipper and opener Virat Kohli was seen blowing a flying kiss to his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, after he clutched the catch of RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    However, fans were quick enough to warn Kohli not to get carried by the triumph. The primary reason for the same was that he was dismissed for a golden duck in the opening delivery of the fixture to pacer Trent Boult, who had trapped him leg-before plumb. Also, some supporters urged that Kohli should be given a movie role, especially alongside Anushka.

    A user wrote, “Ohh, please give him a movie role so that he can show his acting skills instead of showing in cricket match.” Meanwhile, a mother user commented, “The most attention-hungry couple! I must say!” while another fan remarked, “Contribution Big Zero....but attitude that won the IPL trophy.” Another observation read, “He still behaves like a Nibba in the pitch.”

    Later, on Monday, Anushka shared a dance reel with Kohli on her social media handles, where the two were seen dancing it out to a Punjabi song inside the gym. As they performed a one-leg jiggle, Kohli ended up hurting himself, as Anushka laughed it off. Rest assured, it was not a severe injury, and Kohli would continue to play for RCB in the IPL 2023 remainder.

