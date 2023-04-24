Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Did Eden Gardens and Kolkata give MS Dhoni farewell during CSK's conquest over KKR?

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings was no match for Kolkata Knight Riders, as the former sailed to a 49-run win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata turned yellow, whereas the Kolkata fans seemingly gave MS Dhoni a farewell.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes Eden Gardens will witness the familiar purple hue during former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) next IPL game. Still, Sunday was about "his farewell", in what could be his last appearance on the hallowed turf. Having first stepped on this iconic ground as a teenager, who played Ranji Trophy for Bihar, Kolkata's favourite son-in-law has a manic fan base as one saw Eden Gardens filled with the yellow jersey, anticipating they might not see the remarkable man again.

    "I will say thanks for the support. They came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to bid me farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni kept it open-ended even as he took a picture with all groundsmen one last time.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Dhoni was all praise for his bowlers as they executed the plans well despite the boundary being short on one side. "Fast bowlers are doing their job, and so are spinners in the middle. The wicket was short on one side, so we needed to get early wickets and keep the pressure. They have plenty of power hitters, so we had to give respect to the opposition," he added.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    CSK is hamstrung by injuries to first-team players like Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar, but that's the least in Dhoni's mind. "I have a clear funda. If someone is injured, he can't do anything. You move on and motivate the youngsters to perform. We have been fortunate that all the guys coming in are performing," he continued.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Conway, Rahane, Dube's mammoth batting helps CSK rattle KKR by 49 runs

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    Ajinkya Rahane has a new-found rhythm in Twenty20 (T20) cricket after joining CSK, and Dhoni feels that he has been given complete freedom to operate however he wants to. The results are there for all to see. "We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow others to get more comfortable and allow the team to succeed," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube mammoth batting helps CSK rattle KKR by 49 runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Conway, Rahane, Dube's mammoth batting helps CSK rattle KKR by 49 runs

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore-Rajasthan Royals: Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel ensure RCB halts RR winning streak-ayh

    IPL 2023: Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel ensure RCB halts RR's winning streak

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC preview: SunRsiers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals eye collective batting effort

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Master Blaster rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Master Blaster's rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster advice helped her prolong career-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster's advice helped her prolong career

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on nipples (PICTURES) vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

    Netizens troll Nick Jonas for staring at Priyanka Chopra's cleavage in her plunging neckline gown; see pictures RBA

    Netizens troll Nick Jonas for staring at Priyanka Chopra's cleavage in her plunging neckline gown; see picture

    India reports 7178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65683 AJR

    India reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65,683

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35 RBA

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon